- SMLP closes acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, the private entity that indirectly owns SMLP's General Partner, for $35 million in cash plus warrants covering up to 10 million SMLP common units - SMLP now owns the GP interest, the $180.75 million deferred purchase price obligation receivable owed by SMLP and 51.2 million SMLP common units - Post-closing, SMLP plans to retire 16.6 million SMLP common units, or approximately 17.5% of the total SMLP common units outstanding - SMP Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Investments, will remain liable for a $158.2 million term loan which matures in May 2022; the SMP Holdings term loan will continue to be secured by 34.6 million SMLP common units and the GP interest; and the term loan will continue to be non-recourse indebtedness to SMLP and its operating subsidiaries - 34.6 million SMLP common units that secure SMP Holdings term loan will not be "outstanding" for purposes of voting and distributions, as long as they are held by SMLP or one of its subsidiaries - In connection with the closing of the transaction, ECP loaned $35 million to SMLP pursuant to a first-lien senior secured credit agreement which matures on March 31, 2021 and bears interest at 8.0% per annum, payable at maturity - All directors affiliated with ECP have resigned from the Board and have been replaced by two new independent directors: Mr. Robert J. McNally and Ms. Marguerite Woung-Chapman; current independent directors including Mr. Lee Jacobe, Mr. Jerry Peters and Mr. Robert Wohleber will continue to serve on the Board - Current President and CEO, J. Heath Deneke, has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board; Mr. Wohleber has been appointed to serve as the lead independent director - SMLP has amended its partnership agreement in connection with the transaction to provide for the public election of directors on a staggered basis beginning in 2022