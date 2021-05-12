HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple Digital CEO, Paul Taylor, was honored at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel where the recent National Trial Lawyer Summit was held on May 5, 2021. Client and Attorney Don Worley of McDonald Worley (https://mcdonaldworley.com/) presented a sparkler filled cake to further commemorate recent achievements.
"We signed over 1,000 cases using Triple Digital's marketing efforts last month. I never thought that was possible. I have never worked with an agency that delivers results even close," commented Don Worley.
A crowd of over 200 attorneys was present and attended the event. It was clear from their reactions this was special and unheard of in the legal industry.
Paul Taylor, Triple Digital CEO offered, "This was a team effort involving Triple Digital, the MDW staff and vendors like Procom, using their intake services, to make it happen."
Triple Digital also unveiled an online version of their data targeting technology. This data is a huge part of their success in the market. It allows them to identify potential clients at a specific physical location and visitors to specific URLs online. These two technologies have not previously been offered and clearly are game changers in the industry.
About McDonaldWorley.com:
Newsweek magazine named attorneys with McDonaldWorley.com among the top trial lawyers in the U.S. (11/12/2012), find out what the best lawyers with this leading firm can do with your injury case today.
For comments or questions contact Attorney Don Worley.
About Triple Digital:
Triple Digital is nationally known for its data driven marketing for lawyers all over the country. Triple Digital uses the latest technology to produce and meticulously track the results to ensure their client's success every day online using web, social and ad engines.
About Procom:
Procom was formed by call center executives and managers who have decades of experience running virtually every call center vertical. Their mission is to provide lower cost call center services as an onshore alternative to off/near shoring. As one of the leading teleservices companies in the United States, Procom helps you strategically navigate the customer life cycle to deliver world class customer acquisition, growth, and retention. https://dialprocom.com/
