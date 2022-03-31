U.S. Dermatology Partners honored by Comparably with Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Dallas Awards
DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, announced today that the organization has been recognized with Comparably's Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Dallas awards.
Comparably is one of the leading workplace and reputation platforms that recognizes top employee-rated organizations in several categories around culture and compensation. The Best Company Outlook award measures how confident employees feel about the future success of their company and how excited they are to go to work every day. The Best Places to Work in Dallas honor is based on how employees across Dallas rate their overall workplace experience in categories like compensation, leadership, career growth, and work-life balance.
"This recognition demonstrates that our team members are optimistic about the future of our organization and are likely to recommend us to a friend," said U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer, Paul Singh. "Our team members are the driving force behind the success of our practices, and building a supporting and rewarding work experience for our employees and physicians has been a key priority since I joined U.S. Dermatology Partners."
"We are proud to recognize healthcare organizations that prioritize workplace culture," said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. "Organizational culture is particularly important in the health sector as positive employee experiences are often associated with positive patient outcomes. These awards demonstrate U.S. Dermatology Partners' commitment to providing positive experiences for their patients and employees."
Comparably awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rate their employers during a 12-month period on different workplace topics. These answers are meant to give insights into what it's like to work at these organizations.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest dermatology practices in the country with nearly 90 locations across eight states, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit comparably.com/news
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners