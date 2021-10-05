DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merit Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Merit Homes, a firm that achieves real estate dreams with grounded solutions, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Merit Homes was founded by Matt Braun, who brings more than 25 years of luxury sales and marketing experience to his career. In addition to being a licensed Texas Realtor®, Braun is a broker associate in California. He expertly handles every aspect of his buyers' and sellers' needs, from property assessments, negotiations, and project management to marketing, renovations, and design. Braun and his team at Merit Homes focus on Dallas and the surrounding areas, including Prosper, Celina, Frisco, Plano, Flower Mound, Highland Park, and Southlake.
Partnering with Side will ensure Merit Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Merit Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Merit Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Merit Homes, we strive to be our clients' strategic advisors and trusted advocates at each step and every moment," said Braun. "Thanks to our partnership with Side, the team has the best-in-class tech, tools, marketing, and support that empowers us to compete with the industry's biggest brokerages while we focus on creating memorable experiences that inspire our clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Merit Homes
Merit Homes makes its clients' real estate journeys unforgettable. Its agents go beyond the mere act of buying and selling by providing personalized service, celebrating milestones, and inspiring promising futures. At Merit Homes, real estate isn't a task to be completed; it's a value and experience felt and remembered for years to come. Merit Homes is headquartered in Prosper, Texas. To learn more, visit http://www.homeswithmerit.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side