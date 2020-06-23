FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollamur Sport Surfaces (Dollamur) – the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance sports mats and indoor turf surfaces for wrestling, martial arts, fitness, gymnastics, cheerleading and yoga – announces the launch of its dynamic new lifestyle-focused website.
The completely reimagined site (dollamur.com) emphasizes the amazing athletes, coaches, instructors and everyday users who depend on Dollamur's industry-leading sports surfaces for their performance, safety and pure enjoyment. It is fully smartphone and tablet responsive from log-in to check-out, features exponentially faster load times, and secure shopping via the Magento 2 enterprise class ecommerce platform.
For individual consumers and businesses of all types, researching, shopping and purchasing Dollamur mats, accessories and cleaning products has never been easier at the new online store. The new site is efficiently organized by sport with easy-to-navigate subcategories for both mat and turf types. A variety of new mat designs are available for wrestling, martial arts, fitness and wall pads with even more items eligible for free shipping.
"Dollamur is a lifestyle brand that embodies health, wellness and a relentlessly positive outlook," says Dollamur President and Chief Executive Officer Don Ochsenreiter. "The new website is designed to engage our diverse audience across sports, passions and pursuits while also delivering a seamless ecommerce platform."
Through an enhanced and frequently updated blog, Dollamur will deliver timely, easy-to-consume content for both its business-to-consumer and business-to-business segments. It houses articles and videos covering myriad of topics from martials arts and fitness instruction to installation, maintenance and cleaning best practices. A powerful new search engine allows users to easily locate content by keywords.
"The new website is the culmination of years of listening to, and learning from, our Dollamur customers and brand ambassadors from around the world," says Dollamur Director of Marketing Teri Hill. "We are excited for everyone to experience it for the first time, and for many return visits to engage with our compelling content, products and personalities."
Dollamur has activated a new hashtag, #DollamurStyle, across its social media accounts (by sport) and platforms in celebration of the launch. The company invites its followers and fans to post and tag images and videos of their Dollamur lifestyle. For more information or to engage in the conversation:
About Dollamur
Based in Fort Worth, Texas and established in 1996, Dollamur Sport Surfaces is the leading global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for wrestling, martial arts, MMA, gymnastics, cheerleading, fitness and other sport activities. Innovative, proprietary products and a commitment to technological advancements in production have enabled Dollamur to set new industry standards for the sport mat industry. Dollamur mats are the preferred choice in hundreds of top-level sports competitions, including many national championships and Olympic-qualifying tournaments each year throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and the Middle East.
