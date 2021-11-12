NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two years after a spillway collapse led to the dewatering of Lake Dunlap, the Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District (WCID), in partnership with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA), is thrilled to announce that construction has finally begun on the new hydraulic crest dam. If all goes according to plan, this new dam will replace the damaged one by December of 2022 to Spring of 2023.
The major obstacle interfering with the construction of the new dam was cost. In December of 2020, the WCID and the GBRA solved this problem with a historic agreement. The GBRA agreed to put up the bulk of the original costs. Once it was up and running, the revenues brought in by the hydraulic dam would be used to repay these construction costs. The bulk of the maintenance and upkeep of the dam would also be financed in this way.
The WCID and the residents of the area agreed to finance the remainder of the construction and maintenance costs through two new taxes. They believe the extra taxes will pay off once the new dam is up and running. They also believe that a full and safe Lake Dunlap will increase property values and provide income for the residents through job opportunities and tourism.
This grassroots effort to improve the economy of the area has already had a positive effect. The dam is not scheduled to open for more than a year, but already, consumer confidence and increased interest in the area have brought jobs and businesses back to the area.
The GBRA will continue to own and operate the new dam, and its construction and continued maintenance will also bring stable, high-paying jobs to the area. Once construction costs have been paid off, allowing for the expense of upkeep, the GBRA agrees to return all profits made from the sale of hydroelectric power to the WCID.
The WCID, in turn, agrees to use that income to continue to improve the areas surrounding Lake Dunlap. This includes money put into the local government and civic organizations, improving schools and social services, and, hopefully, lowering the tax burden for the residents down the line.
The restoration of the lake promises to bring a myriad of benefits to the area. It will recreate many acres of waterfront property to be used for recreation or sold for private ownership. The increased value of waterfront homes for sale in Lake Austin and Lake Travis will rekindle interest in the area. Tourists will return and bring their disposable income with them, supporting the numerous job opportunities in the service industries that cater to them.
Hunter Croan, the owner of The Lake Front Group, has been quoted as saying, "Since the construction of the dam started, buyer confidence is back. They have the confidence to move forward with a purchase knowing that right around the corner they will have the lake back. Once the dam is completed, I would not be shocked to see another jump in property values…" As an exclusive seller of waterfront homes and properties in Central Texas, he has the experience to know what he's talking about.
Media Contact
Hunter Croan, The Lakefront Group, 1 8302535253, hunter@lakehouses4sale.net
SOURCE The Lake Front Group