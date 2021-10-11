ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive announces it has agreed to an exclusive partnership with Multi Touch Interactives (MTI), an international software development company, to create the next generation of interactive educational activities for large format, vertically mounted or tilting towards horizontal classroom-based touchscreens.
Effective immediately, Newline will offer Activity House software on all products shipping with a Windows 10 OPS. Existing customers will have the opportunity to download the free version from the Newline support website. This freemium version allows Newline customers to play some of the 650+ activities that are included in the app, but also to investigate all of the other activities covering the major curriculum areas from Pre-K to Grade 5 using the Activity Builder.
MTI has developed over 650 activities designed for early years and special needs education and intend to develop a solid and versatile platform onto which rich, educational collaborative applications will be built for many years to come. The activities will run exclusively for and in the Windows 10 environment and the software is designed to allow educators to create their own or modify the existing activities.
"Our new partnership with MTI adds another impressive notch in our belt of technology partners. The rich interactive content that we can now offer to our end users enable more diversity in lesson plans and effective use of the interactive display," said Chris Bradford, Newline President.
MTI is headed up by interactive software veterans, Nigel Pearce and Peter Lambert, who both have extensive experience in the field of educational software development and were instrumental in the initial development of ActivStudio, ActivPrimary and the ActivTable software at Promethean.
Peter Lambert, MTI co-founder, is excited to work with Newline stating, "Nigel and I are both committed to developing the next generation of multi-touch software, encouraging student collaboration whilst we also envisage it being used for remediation, extension, practice and reinforcing essential skills."
All Newline flat panels are equipped with an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot, adding computing functionality to the display so that it may operate as a standalone Windows 10 computer. With Activity House pre-loaded, teachers can easily access the 650+ activities via the add-on OPS computer on their Newline displays.
