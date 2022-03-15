AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sophie, the world's most advanced AI digital human and brand ambassador for companies including BMW, Deloitte, IBM, and Deutsche Telekom, is launching her own NFT project. Called, I Am Sophie, the 2-part project includes:
- Short video of Sophie dressed in 1 of twelve outfits saying a phrase (i.e: a joke, inspirational comment, etc.)
- The NFT then becomes a ticket to meet with Sophie in her art studio in the metaverse. Using AI, she will uncover your art style and generate a second NFT
I Am Sophie is a joint project between UneeQ, an AI Digital Human company focusing on solutions that solve brand challenges and Nothing Much NFT, an agency that builds and executes NFT strategies. "Sophie is going to become one of the most influential brands in the metaverse. She already has the most advanced capabilities for conversation, with a track record for building strong, emotional connections between customers and brands," notes Danny Tomsett, CEO, UneeQ.
- The pre-sale is set for March 22 = 0.15 ETH - qualify through a whitelist by following on Twitter or on the Discord community
- The public sale on March 24 = 0.17 ETH - NFTs will be revealed 1 week later
- The NFT is minted on I Am Sophie, Ethereum
- There is a total of 5,555 NFTs in the collection
Ten percent of total sales will be devoted to giving back to the community, split between developing an AI companion for children's hospitals and MojoHeads, a group that supports emerging artists. "Our vision is to raise enough funds to build an AI Digital human companion for kids that will be offered at no cost to children's hospitals around the world. We've learnt that this can make a big difference in helping with anxiety and offering much needed distraction during difficult times for kids and their families," adds Tomsett.
Throughout 2022, Sophie will also be collaborating on other NFT projects and I Am Sophie NFT holders will have exclusive access to these.
