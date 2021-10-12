DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantis Medical Staffing, an award-winning travel healthcare staffing firm, is pleased to announce the launch of AdvantisConnect, its new travel job portal designed to enhance the job search and work experience for travel healthcare professionals.
With hospitals across the country reporting critical staffing shortages, AdvantisConnect quickly connects nurses and allied health professionals with the facilities that need them most – while giving travelers even more control over their careers. The web-based application allows them to:
- Streamline the job search. Professionals can instantly access tens of thousands of travel nurse and allied positions with top healthcare facilities in their preferred locations – from small regional hospitals to the largest Level I trauma centers – and then apply directly from any device.
- Customize their employment journey. Nurses and allied health professionals can completely self-manage the employment journey digitally without having to talk to a recruiter. For individuals who prefer a concierge experience, dedicated Advantis Medical team members are available to help at a moment's notice.
- View jobs with complete pay and benefits transparency. AdvantisConnect provides compensation details at a glance to make finding the right opportunity even easier.
"In 2018, when we decided to launch Advantis Medical, we picked 'service' as a differentiator," said Advantis Medical President Steve Belcher. "Our travel healthcare professionals have told us they want more control over both their careers and their work experience, so we built AdvantisConnect to deliver that service experience. This new portal allows travelers to optimize their employment journey, balancing the power of technology with the personal touch and support only our team members can deliver.
"Over the past three years, different awards have affirmed that we are doing the right thing," continued Belcher. "This year, we reached an apex by being ranked number one of more than 350 healthcare staffing companies. The emphasis that each person on our team puts on creating a great experience is unmatched in the industry. I'm so grateful for the clinicians who have trusted us with their travel careers. By no means are we satisfied; we will continue to prioritize the wants and needs of traveling nurses and allied health professionals."
AdvantisConnect is being rolled out on the heels of several other marks of distinction for the travel healthcare staffing firm. Last month, Advantis Medical announced their No. 1 ranking on BluePipes' 2021 List of Best Travel Nursing Companies (https://blog.bluepipes.com/best-travel-nursing-companies-2021/), marking the third consecutive year they have earned a top-ten spot on the prestigious list. Earlier this year, Advantis Medical was also named "Best Newcomer" by verywellhealth.com for receiving glowing reviews regarding people's experiences with the organization, as well as for their referral incentives and one-minute application form.
Interested travel nurses and allied health professionals are encouraged to explore available jobs at https://www.advantismed.com/jobs, while medical facilities can learn more about Advantis Medical's staffing solutions and the healthcare organizations with which they partner at https://www.advantismed.com/clients.
ABOUT ADVANTIS MEDICAL STAFFING, LLC
Advantis Medical's purpose is to connect nurses and allied health professionals to their dream opportunities. Founded in 2018, Advantis Medical is here to make the whole process easy for nurses to find, accept, and settle into their next assignment.
Co-founded by experienced Silicon Valley Staffing executives, and headquartered in Dallas, Advantis Medical is a close-knit team dedicated to serving those who bring medical comfort and care to others every day.
Advantis Medical has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a nationwide symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. To learn more, please visit Advantis Medical at http://www.advantismed.com and connect with us on social media:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/advantis-medical-staffing-llc/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdvantisMedicalStaffing/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/advantis_medical/
Media Contact
Susana Arellano, Advantis Medical, +1 (469) 746-0146, marketing@advantisglobal.com
Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing, 8886962900 134, mwittschen@haleymarketing.com
SOURCE Advantis Medical