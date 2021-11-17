AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation) today announced that Taibai, an open source multi-cloud management platform, has been shared with the OpenInfra Labs Cloud Network. FiberHome, a Platinum Member of the OpenInfra Foundation, developed the Taibai project and contributed it to the OpenInfra Labs community.
Taibai takes advantage of a microservices framework to deliver a scalable and customizable multi-cloud platform that enterprises can use to simplify multi-cloud management and improve the efficiency of cloud resource utilization. The Taibai unified service portal allows users, administrators and operators to manage diverse cloud architectures and third-party integration across multiple data centers and public clouds.
Taibai's multi-cloud resource orchestration capabilities include:
- Orchestration and templatizing of policies and workflow engines
- Scheduling of resources across clouds
- Customizing resource types and third-party integrations
- Managing application deployments across clouds
- Automating resource orchestration
- "Everything-as-a-Service" delivery of cloud resources to users and developers
- Network orchestration services to establish network connections across data centers
- Providing customized views of integrated operational and maintenance data from all clouds and third-party integrations
*Best Practice: The TravelSky Cloud Solution*
FiberHome recently used Taibai to assist its customer, TravelSky, with establishing its multi-cloud management solution. TravelSky cloud resources comprised three public clouds and two private data centers, one which featured a VMware platform and the other a bare metal architecture. In total, the resource base comprised 50,000 virtual machines, more than 10,000 bare metal servers, 200 types of cloud services and 30 petabytes of storage. In addition to orchestrating these resources, Taibai also integrates with TravelSky's existing multi-faceted IT systems.
A TravelSky company representative stated, "As a leading aviation and travel informational technology solution provider in China, TravelSky has a variety of existing IT systems and hybrid network devices and servers. The TravelSky Cloud is built with many advanced standards, and by taking advantage of the project Taibai, we implement the management of regions, availability zones, VPCs, and distributed storage systems. Now Taibai has assisted TravelSky in building two data centers—including 3000 virtual machines and more than 1000 bare metal servers—and 66 types of cloud services have been deployed. This greatly improved the delivery and operational efficiency of IT resources at TravelSky. In the future, Taibai will continue to help TravelSky to build our advanced cloud platform with unified management, standard architecture, platform as a service, and automation of operation and maintenance."
Hao Wang, cloud architect and manager of system department, FiberHome Cloud Computing R&D Center, added, "Taibai is a multi-cloud management platform which Fiberhome built as a new generation solution to address the business processes and needs of our users, incorporating the best practices of a variety of different industries. Taibai is not only a simple management platform to manage multi-clouds environments, but also features a scalable, customizable, integratable and innovational architecture to meet the different requirements of a multitude of trades or industries. As the one of the Open Infrastructure Foundation's platinum members, Fiberhome realizes that an open source solution is important to face those challenges. So after almost two years of development and testing, Taibai is ready for its open source debut. Taibai will now benefit from the assistance of all contributors and the OpenInfra Foundation; together we will collect and implement more and more user's requests for multi-cloud management, with the aim to make Taibai one of the best solutions for many different clouds and industries."
"As demand for computing resources grows, infrastructure providers combine various sources in a complex, hybrid architecture. New tools are needed to handle that complexity," said Thierry Carrez, vice-president of engineering at the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "Taibai is already production-proven. We're excited to welcome the project and its contributors into the OpenInfra community, where a diverse community of operators can collaborate and create open source solutions that will benefit everyone."
*About OpenInfra Labs*
OpenInfra Labs is a community of infrastructure providers and operators who integrate and optimize open source projects in production. Focused on delivering open source tools to build and run cloud, container, AI, big data and edge workloads efficiently, repeatedly and predictably, OpenInfra Labs, a community supported by the OpenInfra Foundation, embraces the "operate first" philosophy by sharing knowledge and code used to operate real world production clouds with upstream communities. Join the OpenInfra Labs community.
*About the Open Infrastructure Foundation*
The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and data center clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement.
