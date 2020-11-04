- Generated Net Income of $100 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $189 million and Distributable Cash Flow(1), as adjusted of $139 million - Current quarter cash coverage of 1.61 times and trailing twelve months coverage of 1.56 times with leverage of 3.93 times at the end of the third quarter - Expects full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be at or above $740 million