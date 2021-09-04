MONT BELVIEU, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Celeste Davis shares her memories of missionary work during the civil war in Rwanda in My Rwanda Diary…and the devil said, "Give Me a Small Country ($13.99, paperback, 9781662813771; $25.99, hard cover, 9781662813788; $5.99, e-book, 9781662813795).
Davis' missionary journey led her through danger, sickness and betrayal, but she constantly witnessed God's love through it all. In this volume, she relates her ordeal and the community impact of the civil war in Rwanda, hoping it will encourage others to stop war before it starts.
"[My] experience made me want to warn others of what can happen when hatred is encouraged and allowed to control people groups for political advantage," said Davis.
Celeste Davis is a Christian Missionary Evangelist, Teacher and Author. She lived and worked in East and Central Africa and India for 28 years. She and her late husband Loren Davis preached the gospel in open air crusades and taught the Word of God in seminars and bush villages, cities, and towns. Their work included building 276 churches in Africa's un-reached areas with the help of their partners. She continues to support the work with her team in India through television evangelism and street work with lepers and the poor.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. My Rwanda Diary…and the devil said, "Give Me a Small Country" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
