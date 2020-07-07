AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities, Austin's leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that Nation Wide Products has acquired Ductless Supply.
The acquisition is a significant step for the Abilene, Texas-based home improvement products company. As the North American leader in outdoor foam faucet winterization covers and known for manufacturing, developing and distributing quality home improvement products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Nation Wide is on a mission to better serve customers by enhancing quality and expanding their product line. The purchase of Ductless Supply marks the second acquisition for Nation Wide, following their previous acquisition of the A/C Safe brand of window HVAC accessories.
The addition of Ductless Supply provides Nation Wide greater access to one of the fastest growing segments of the U.S. HVAC market. Ductless Supply, based in Columbia, South Carolina, is a leading provider of mini split HVAC systems sold under the DuctlessAire brand. In addition to mini split units, the company supplies a large inventory of accessories for ductless HVAC installation and maintenance, all of which are sold online by national retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's and Amazon.
Jason Darby, Co-Owner and Vice President of Nation Wide said, "The Ductless Supply acquisition is a great opportunity to expand our presence in the home improvement product sector and fits especially well given our experience in the HVAC accessory space. We look forward to expanding on the rich legacy and reputation of the DuctlessAire brand established by its founders."
