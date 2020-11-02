DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host three days of virtual sessions focused on smart home, security, connected health, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in these markets at the CONNECTIONS™ Conference, November 10-12.
Parks Associates research finds 14% of US broadband households plan to purchase a security system of any kind in the next 12 months. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 26% of US broadband households are more interested in smart home solutions that keep their home and family safe, and 24% are more interested in whole-home Wi-Fi solutions.
The CONNECTIONS™ Community , with over 1,100 participants, has featured virtual sessions throughout 2020, leading up to the virtual conference on November 10-12. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.
November 10-12 Visionary Speakers:
- Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
- Rich Cacioppo, VP, Emerging Businesses & Product Management, Frontdoor Home
- Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA, CommScope
- Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast
- Rodney Harrell, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP
- Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
- Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint Smart Home
- Raya Sevilla, SVP Information Technology, ADT
November 10-12 Speakers:
- Erik Ackner, President, Mercku Europe, MERCKU
- Brent Brooks, Director, Sales & Strategic Marketing, MMB Networks
- Mark Burson, VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America
- Émilie Carignan, Marketing Director, Aerial Technologies
- Jeff Clemow, VP Strategic and Channel Sales, Telit
- Jennifer Doctor, Sr. Director Product Management, Intrusion Security Products, Johnson Controls
- Tom Doyle, CEO, Aspinity
- Stephanie Freier, Senior Manager, Consumer Insights, Inspire
- Troy Gelsky, Smart Home Owner and Technology Enthusiast
- John Gutch, Head of Product, Vodafone UK
- Mike Harris, President of Ring Solutions, RING
- Ritch Haselden, GM and Senior VP of Sales, Essence
- Troy Iverson, VP, Sales, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers
- Chris Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer, Brinks
- Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health
- Brett Jurgens, CEO & Co-founder, Notion
- Jatin Khanpara, SVP, Engineering, Aprilaire
- Abe Kinny, Product Management Director, Alarm.com
- Mitchell Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance
- Oren Kotlicki, Founder and CEO, Intellithings Ltd.
- Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume
- Dave Mayne, VP, Product Management, Alula
- Brook McCall, Director, Tech Access Initiative, United Spinal Association
- Jeremy McCarty, VP and GM, OnTech Smart Services / Dish Network
- Chris Merck, VP Engineering, Olibra
- Spencer Moore, VP, Sales and Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring
- Johan Pedersen, Manager, Product Marketing, Home & Consumer IoT, Silicon Labs
- Quinto Petrucci, VP, Product Management, Nortek Security and Control
- Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance
- Samantha Rudolph, Senior Product Director, OSSIACO
- Karsten Russell-Wood, Portfolio Leader, Post Acute & Home, Philips
- David Smith, VP, Marketing & Business Development, COPS Monitoring
- Ankur Sood, Business Development Director, Service Providers, Bitdefender
- Sumati Stewart, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Yonomi
- Steve Teig, Founder and CEO, Perceive
- Tony Testa, Director - Marketing, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit, Qorvo
- Fritz Werder, GM, North America, Tuya Smart
- Paul Williams, GM, Product Management & Growth, GE Lighting
- Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe
