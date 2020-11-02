Smart_Home_Solutions_COVID_19_Impact.jpg

Parks Associates: COVID-19 Impact on Interest in Smart Home Solutions

 By Parks Associates

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host three days of virtual sessions focused on smart home, security, connected health, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in these markets at the CONNECTIONS™ Conference, November 10-12.

Parks Associates research finds 14% of US broadband households plan to purchase a security system of any kind in the next 12 months. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 26% of US broadband households are more interested in smart home solutions that keep their home and family safe, and 24% are more interested in whole-home Wi-Fi solutions.

The CONNECTIONS™ Community , with over 1,100 participants, has featured virtual sessions throughout 2020, leading up to the virtual conference on November 10-12. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

November 10-12 Visionary Speakers:

  • Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
  • Rich Cacioppo, VP, Emerging Businesses & Product Management, Frontdoor Home
  • Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA, CommScope
  • Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast
  • Rodney Harrell, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP
  • Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
  • Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint Smart Home
  • Raya Sevilla, SVP Information Technology, ADT

November 10-12 Speakers:

  • Erik Ackner, President, Mercku Europe, MERCKU
  • Brent Brooks, Director, Sales & Strategic Marketing, MMB Networks
  • Mark Burson, VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America
  • Émilie Carignan, Marketing Director, Aerial Technologies
  • Jeff Clemow, VP Strategic and Channel Sales, Telit
  • Jennifer Doctor, Sr. Director Product Management, Intrusion Security Products, Johnson Controls
  • Tom Doyle, CEO, Aspinity
  • Stephanie Freier, Senior Manager, Consumer Insights, Inspire
  • Troy Gelsky, Smart Home Owner and Technology Enthusiast
  • John Gutch, Head of Product, Vodafone UK
  • Mike Harris, President of Ring Solutions, RING
  • Ritch Haselden, GM and Senior VP of Sales, Essence
  • Troy Iverson, VP, Sales, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers
  • Chris Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer, Brinks
  • Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health
  • Brett Jurgens, CEO & Co-founder, Notion
  • Jatin Khanpara, SVP, Engineering, Aprilaire
  • Abe Kinny, Product Management Director, Alarm.com
  • Mitchell Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance
  • Oren Kotlicki, Founder and CEO, Intellithings Ltd.
  • Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume
  • Dave Mayne, VP, Product Management, Alula
  • Brook McCall, Director, Tech Access Initiative, United Spinal Association
  • Jeremy McCarty, VP and GM, OnTech Smart Services / Dish Network
  • Chris Merck, VP Engineering, Olibra
  • Spencer Moore, VP, Sales and Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring
  • Johan Pedersen, Manager, Product Marketing, Home & Consumer IoT, Silicon Labs
  • Quinto Petrucci, VP, Product Management, Nortek Security and Control
  • Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance
  • Samantha Rudolph, Senior Product Director, OSSIACO
  • Karsten Russell-Wood, Portfolio Leader, Post Acute & Home, Philips
  • David Smith, VP, Marketing & Business Development, COPS Monitoring
  • Ankur Sood, Business Development Director, Service Providers, Bitdefender
  • Sumati Stewart, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Yonomi
  • Steve Teig, Founder and CEO, Perceive
  • Tony Testa, Director - Marketing, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit, Qorvo
  • Fritz Werder, GM, North America, Tuya Smart
  • Paul Williams, GM, Product Management & Growth, GE Lighting
  • Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey.ulpino@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™ is a virtual conference focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, and product and service forecasts. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:
 Rosey Ulpino
Parks Associates
972-490-1113
258112@email4pr.com

