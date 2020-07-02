-All-new vehicles born from the timeless Land Rover® Defender® legend, featuring an unrivaled combination of proprietary and precision engineering, timeless custom design, performance prowess and an unmistakably striking presence on and off the road -The Twisted North America V8 (NA-V8) features a powerful LT1 engine, contemporary technology, exclusive powertrain elements, everyday drivability and painstaking attention to detail -Variants include the 90 Soft-Top, 90 Station Wagon, 110 Station Wagon, 110 Double Cab, 130 Pickup; All-electric 4x4 model coming soon - targeting the West Coast -Limited run of 200 vehicles over the next five years: Each vehicle hand-built and individually numbered