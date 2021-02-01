Golden Nugget/Landry's and FAST Acquisition Corp. to Merge Tilman Fertitta to Lead Company and Remain Largest and Controlling Shareholder Transaction Values Golden Nugget/Landry's at Enterprise Value of Approximately $6.6 Billion Institutional Investors Commit to Invest Approximately $1.2 Billion at Closing Pre-Recorded Investor Call Scheduled for Today at 9:00 AM Eastern