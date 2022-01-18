CONVERSE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Whittemore, a veteran of the Marine Corps with a master's degree in forensic psychology and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, has completed his new book "Terror to Triumph": a powerful and mesmerizing account of the author's time stationed overseas and what awaited him upon his return home.
"The majority of the men in my family all served in the military," writes Whittemore. "From my grandfather, who was stationed in Hawaii during the bombings in 1941, to my father, Tim, and my uncle Dan who served aboard naval ships in Vietnam, and my uncle Pat who served as a paratrooper in the Army in Vietnam. Even with all this history in my family, no one talked about their experiences. This was disappointing to me growing up, but after gaining my own experiences, I fully understand why they never wanted to discuss what they had been through during the wars. I was, in a way, naive to the life that lay ahead in joining the Marine Corps."
Published by Page Publishing, Chris Whittemore's incredible and personal tale sheds light on a world that many civilians are all too unaware of. Readers will find that it is not simply the horrors of war that affect soldiers, but also struggles in returning to civilian life and stigma around suffering that await them back home.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase"Terror to Triumph" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
