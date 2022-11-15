I am Thankful For Entries 2022 >>
|This year I am thankful for everything I’ve been blessed with in my life, I’m thankful for my health and my family’s health, my home, food on the table. The little things will always make me appreciate another year because there is a lot of people going through hard times and I’m thankful for the little things in life, it can be a lot worse.
God bless everyone and Happy Thanksgiving.
|Jennifer
|My children, my husband, and everyone's health and happiness.
|Ashley
|the opportunity to be with my family in the same city. My children, my husband, my parents and siblings and my precious nieces and nephews. I see them all living and breathing and it brings such joy and gratitude. Like most families, we’re not perfect, but everyday they provide the motivation to work hard so that we can progress and move forward porque no matter what, con ganas, SI SE PUEDE!
|Jeanette
|For the joy of life..I was in the ICU for 3 days and now Im more than ok. I am forever grateful
|maria
|having discovered El Paso, Texas, for having moved here and for all the friendly people I've met here in such a short time.
|Carlos
|My job I have a great boss and get to do what I love.
|Rebecca
|Just the Joy of Living. Through it's ups and downs, I may not be where I want to be but I'm thankful for not being where I used to be. Each day is a wonderful day. I am thankful for family and friends who are like family that help me celebrate the highs and lows of everyday life. I read this -At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us (Albert Schweizer) and it made me think of the many times we get burnt out and realize that someone or something sparks our light again. That flame is inside of us waiting to sparkle again and we shouldn't let anyone or anything dull that sparkle.
|Belen
|my family who helped me through a difficult breakup. I was with someone for 17 years when it came to an abrupt end. My family was there to help me pick up the pieces, move and start fresh. They have been an amazing support system and I couldn't have gotten through it without them.
|Venessa
|It goes without saying my family- but it extends beyond that to my work family. I recently retired after 22 years (this time) with Hospice El Paso. I had a previous stint of 10 years. I am thankful for their love, compassion and passion in providing hospice care for El Paso County. Words can't explain how much love they provide to the county, all tat live her and some that don't. They travel at all hours of day and night to homes/ facilities to alleviate pain(physical and emotional) and then sometimes the care is provided in our in-patient unit. Their care is like a warm hug on your worst day. I never realized how much I missed them until I didn't see them everyday, you see they are my family too. I just know that when I need them-they will answer my call. May the Lord Bless each and every staff member of Hospice El Paso.
|Paula
|My body, how it’s carried me through this life and allowed me the opportunity to mother 4 beautiful kids. My husbands never ending support, and his unfaltering love. My family, how they always have my back when I need them the most. Life, and the ability to experience all that comes with it even the ups and downs.
|Christy
|My wife, our new home, and the good health of our families.
|Carlos
|My beautiful family that I love to the moon & back and to infinity & beyond!!!
|CHRISTA
|For my family, my life, but specially being able to stay motivated to battle depression. It’s been a tough road with all my health issue, losing family members this year and staying a float financially but even with all that God has granted me the strength to keep fighting every day and for that I am truly thankful this year. Amen!!
|Perla
|For my health and my family. Especially my grandbabies who have brought so much joy. More than I could have ever imagined.
|Myra
|This year I am thankful for my husband. We lost our daughter 2 days after she was born and 10 months later our son 1 hr after he was born. It took a huge toll on me and him, as well as our two other children. My husband is not the biological father of my two but in his heart those are his kids. Going through such a huge heartbreak twice really broke him and his depression spiraled to the point of where he didn't want to go anywhere or do anything but he knew that he had to keep going for our other kids and for me. He woke up daily and went to work, he never missed any of the kids moments and continues to be such an great man to me and a great father to them. He never gives up faith or hope. He remains positive and humble no matter what we go through. He is a great man. He has helped me so much with my own mental health. To me he is the hero i needed in my life.
|Stephanie
|Time and opportunity. Although I do not have my whole family together I have been given the opportunity to see my grandchildren after almost two years. With my health issues and age the time and opportunity to see my family is priceless and I am so thankful.
|Elizabeth
|My family, both my immediate family, and the family this city has given me
|Lauren
|Each new day!
|Karen
|For being able to handle what was handed to me through out the year.I happened to have dealt with a lot of people passing away. And my children and husband being by my side through every thing. Family is everything
|Elizabeth
|For Family, Friends, Good health and Blessed to be alive to live another day.
|Elizabeth
|My mom for taking my kids and I into her home, and thankful for my toddler for keeping me up and always going from sun up to sun down, and not allowing me to get into a depressing slump.
|Debra
|I am grateful for my life, for my family and their life and health, for having a job, a house and food on the table. but especially because God gave a life extension to my father who was 3 times in ICU and we will have the blessing of having him with us for another year. There is no greater blessing than family. I appreciate the good and the bad because I continue to grow and I can see how blessed I am.
|Griselda
|My mother health and my daughter that is overcoming an assult.
|Griselda
|remaining standing alongside my children throughout this year's struggles.
|Gisela
|been a live and helping people to survive as well
|Gilberto
|My partner Lydia and her support. Without her, I would not have the courage to truly be who I am. She makes me a better person and makes me want to be one. She is selfless and supportive and the best gift the universe has granted me with.
|Cassandra
|The blessing of the birth of my first grandchild. Having traveled, seeing new places, gaining knowledge about other cultures, sharing with family members who live far from us. I am grateful for my health, all the little things we wake up every morning to and we take for granted. Thank you for family and friends
I give thanks for my job which while it’s challenging, it also teaches me humility and human kindness. Thank you for the good and the not so good, because it represents an opportunity for growth
|Laura
|the ability to be of service to those in need, especially my elderly mother.
|Ana
|My health
|Isacc
|Family, faith, and country. We are a deeply blessed with a fantastic wife and three wonderful daughters who have excelled in their careers. It is with gratitude to have a country where you can live and have the opportunity to become what you can with your God given talent. Our family is unique with a multi racial background. Filippino, American Indian, and Irish. That's a winning combination.
We are also thankful for our two Golden Retrievers, Hannah and Kayla.
We are truly blessed.
|Jimmie
|Healthy family and blessings from above.
|John
|my kids. I just have to look at their faces for joy and peace.
|Cora
|the ability to interact with my students face to face. I live seeing them be happy to come to my class and work on activities and lessons I have for them.
|Jenny
|I am thankful for my children, family and friends. Thankful for another year of health.
|Joel
|My health and my family!
|Lennae
|My wife & 3 beautiful children!
|Lee
|My family, and having a place to live. It’s been a very tough year, but somehow my boyfriend and I managed to get through and pay our rent. I give thanks to God for always helping us in our need.
I am thankful for one more day of living.
|Lesley
|my parents, Jesus and Lilia Larriva who came to the US to provide us an education and a better life.
|Lily
|I am thankful on my health and my children and 6 grandkids. And I am going to be great grandma. Thank you
|Martha
|My family!
|Miguel
|All of my family and friends. I am also thankful for all the good things that I’ve got this year, and also the bad because I got to learn a lot.
|Mayra
|My husband, he works non stop traveling around the U.S. just to make sure my children,grandbabies and myself have a home n food on the table. He misses holidays, birthdays etc so that other families don't miss out. I'm extremely greatful and proud of him endlessly. Although I miss him I know he's out there working for us. (My husband is a truck driver)
|Monica
|I am thankful I grew up in El Paso. The acceptance of different types of people and their customs has helped me to be a more accepting person in life. El Paso will always be home..
|Nicky
|My family, health and Job.
|Nancy
|For my family that is always there to support me and take of me. Specially when I got sick with covid and had to be hospitalized. My mom and dad and brother always came to see me. I am blessed to have the family I have. Blessings to my family and everyone who was there for me. Thank you.
|Jorge
|I'm thankful to be able to have 2 jobs where I get to help many people. One job is in healthcare the other is as a Residential Advisor with youths. I feel beyond blessed and so grateful!
|Rose
|My family; as they made a real sacrifice to attend my graduation abroad. I did not expect anyone to be there as it was 5000 miles away. I had been living alone for more than a year and was struggling mentally to cope with the solitude and pressure of a masters degree. I had accepted that I would experience my graduation alone and fly back home immediately to see my family. But my family had a different plan. The day before graduation they made an appearance outside my apartment and after graduation we had the privilege of traveling around Europe for 10 days.
The best 10 days of my life.
Thank you for believing in me and supporting me throughout the years. It was all worth it.
|Ricardo
|The health of my family and friends. I am grateful to live in the greatest democratic country in the history of mankind.
|Rene
|My health and family’s health
|Robert
|I am thankful for all the blessings in Our life. I am greatful to celebrate My Mom who is an 11 year breast cancer survivor and just celebrated her 64th birthday. Excited to celebrate Our wedding anniversary with my husband. Celebrating moments with my mother in law. Celebrating my sister's birthday who is Our best friend and enjoying every moment with Our Family. We're so excited for the blessing of Our God Son and his girlfriend on thier news of being pregnant with another baby. Everyday is a Day that we do miss Our Dad, his laughter and his love, who passed 2 years ago.His favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. I am thankful for all the love Our family has and shares. We are truly blessed and live life to Our fullest. ❤
|Ruben
|THE TURKEY THAT I GET FOR FREE FROM THE COMPANY I WORK WITH yahoo.com
|Ruben
|Oh gosh where do I even begin? I have so many reasons to be thankful and here’s a few. I am not only thankful for these things this year but everyday of my life. My family, my children and grandchildren. They’re happiness and health are very important to me. Moving back to the beautiful state of Texas. My husbands love and dedication to not only our family and to me but also to his job serving in the US Army. His safety while performing his job duties. The ability to work and serve our wonderful El Paso community. Our dogs unconditional love. Our families support when we need them and constant caring for our well being. The US Army for providing our family with everything we have needed for the past 20 plus years. Our friends we have made over the years and friends we left behind while my husband has served our country. The ability to have food, water, shelter, warmth and comfort wherever we end up after every move. The ability to live in different places every few years and experience different parts of the country and the world. Our childrens educators for having the patience and understanding of being the new kid when we have to move to a new place. I am thankful for the amazing life I have been provided and the ability to wake up every morning and see a new day. I could go on and on but I’ll stop here because there really is so much I am thankful for in this life I’ve been blessed with.
|Dawnmarie
|Being able to live this far in my life. I went through depression in middle school and highschool that I thought I would never past 18 years old. Now I'm 21, full with amazing memories that I thought could never happened. Have a job with a group of coworkers I'm grateful to call them my friends and sometimes family. Have my family who support me and my sibling through any decisions we choose.
|Sharlyn
|my friends who became family, the love that they share year round to others, and for the beautiful additions to the family coming next year.
|Shayla
|This year I’m thankful to be alive. I had gotten very sick earlier this year due to Covid-19, so I’m thankful I survived even though I still have many health issues I’m dealing with. I’m also very thankful for my family that means the world to me! I’m thankful to have a job and be able to keep a roof over my families head and food on the table during these trying times. Sometimes when I get sad and feel defeated, I sit back instead and count my blessings and give thanks for what I do have!
|Melissa
|The Fire Fighters and my colleagues of San Elizario fire department. Their work is from the heart and never in vain or unnoticed.
|Michelle
|My family, brother, sisters, nieces. I could not have made it without their support morally and physically.
|Susi
|my daughters and daughter in law, because of them I live in a beautiful home that they purchased for me, I will forever be thankful, not only this year but every year
|Cindy
|I'm thankful for my job, healthy pets and family. I'm most thankful to be alive and able to follow more dreams.
|Sydny
|Life; I am thankful for my health to continue to live this beautiful life. I am thankful for my family and to be able to celebrate our stepping stones in life. For this life I am thankful.
|Tiffany
|not catching covid, having a roof over my head, someone friendly to talk to, and a furry friend to pet at the end of a long ruff day.
|Victor
|For the constant support and prayers from my family
|Valorie
|My health and my growing family. In having a rare autoimmune disease with no particular medication tailored to it often I am left with pain. I never thought I would make it to see my children have their own children and here we are today, I am a Nana to two beautiful grandchildren. I have determination and drive to fight for everyday just for o see them grow. Be thankful for your health as some of us fight long and hard to get that.
|Veronica
|my family, our health & the gift of life!!!
|Veronica
|I am thankful for my family and friends. Thankful that I am allowed to help so many kids -young adults at my boxing gym with not only boxing but life!
|Luis
|Life, last year on September 22, I had a stroke. I couldn't walk or move my right side. I'm a mother of 4 boys, one with disabilities. Life has been hard as it is. My boys are my strength, my will to live. With my Lord and Savior I will over come this. God bless all...
|Gina
|Peace. It has been a year living in our new home and Peace is something you can't put a price on. Two years before that of difficult times, all the tears, and especially the prayers make it all worth it. As the Bible says in John 14:27; Peace I leave with you, my peace I give you.
|Yadira