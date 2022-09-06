2022 Sustainability Award Winners Announced by the Business Intelligence Group
PHILADELPHIA, Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for the organization, its initiatives, and the exemplary accomplishments of its leaders as they work to reduce their impact on our environment.
"For some 'sustainability' is an initiative, and for some a mission," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists who have made it their mission to help protect our environment."
The 2022 Sustainability Award winners are:
Sustainability Champion of the Year (Non-executive)
- Isabelle Van Reeth, Research Fellow and Skin Care Global Technical Leader, Dow
Sustainability Hero of the Year (Executive)
- Meagan Knowlton, Director of Sustainability, Optoro
- Kyle Myers, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability, CyrusOne
- Eric Peeters, Vice President for Sustainability, Performance Materials & Coatings, Dow
- Daniel Tonkopi, Founder and CEO, Delfast
Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project)
- Aclara Resources
- AT&T Cingular Flip IV
- Beam Global Flying on Sunshine World Record
- Flex Supplier Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program
- Geolagoon inc./Geolagon inc.
- HP Inc. Customer Support - Field & Channel Europe
- Lexmark Internacional Waste Reduction
- Niagara
- NIO BLUE SKY LAB
- Paris Moda Circular
- Skullcandy
- SWIX Fluorfri
- UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure
- Weyerhaeuser's Carbon Record
- Zonar Systems Inc.
Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)
- Agilent Technologies
- Aleph Farms
- Aligned Data Centers
- AstraZeneca
- Belkin International
- BioHarvest Sciences
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Crothall Healthcare
- EOS Data Analytics
- EVOIA
- Fair Trade USA
- General Motors
- GPS Insight
- Graham Packaging
- Green Badger
- GridPoint
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Honeywell
- IFS
- Indow
- Jackson Family Wines
- KnowBe4, Inc.
- Lattice Semiconductor
- Local Bounti
- Mainline Aviation
- Merchants Fleet
- Microchip Technology (Thailand)
- MilliporeSigma
- National Association of REALTORS®
- Nu Skin
- Ocean State Job Lot
- OpenX Technologies Inc.
- P2S Inc.
- Pentair
- PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA)
- Pure Storage
- Qatar's Public Works Authority Roads Projects Department
- QTS Data Centers
- Resolute Forest Products
- RPM
- Samsara
- Spencer Ogden
- Sphera
- SunGod
- Verizon
- Vytelle
- WebFX
- West Liberty Foods
- Wilsonart® Engineered Surfaces
- ZorroSign Inc.
- Zume
Sustainability Product of the Year
- Acer Aspire Vero
- Actual – ESG Transformation Platform
- Vuse: the world's first carbon-neutral vape brand
- Cleancult
- CPI Card Group Earth Elements Payment Card Portfolio
- Damon Motors
- Dow Performance Silicones LuxSense™ Silicone Leather
- Infinitum electric air-core motor
- The Abstra™ Collection by Kohler WasteLAB®
- LG Electronics [2021-22] Soundbar Models
- Lion Brand Yarn
- Modern Meadow's BioTex™ by Biofabbrica
- nZero
- Power Brands by Morrison Healthcare
- PakTech - 100% Recycled Multipack Handles
- Prescriptive Data Nantum OS
- Sappi North America - Ultracast Viva
- TerraGo StreetlightOps
- MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer – Dow
- Turntide Technology for Sustainable Operations
- Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.'s Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System
- Wabtec FLXdrive Battery-Electric Locomotive
- Wolters Kluwer Enablon Vision Platform
- ZenWTR Alkaline Water
Sustainability Service of the Year
- CyrusOne Water-positive Colocation Service (Allen, Texas)
- DYPER REDYPER
- Eastman Kodak Company Solvent Recovery Business
- Etihad Rail
- Inspire Clean Energy
- Kindred
- PPE Protects You - TerraCycle Protects the Planet from PPE
- Samsung SmartThings Energy
- U-Haul International, Inc. U-Box Load Share
The judges also named several finalists including: Arrive Logistics, Beko Home Appliances USA, Infineon Technologies, MilliporeSigma, MONAT Global Corp., Neste US, UPM Biochemicals and Zebra Technologies.
