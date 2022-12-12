Highly regarded Houston-area planning, architecture, and interior design firm successfully transitions from the eponymous company of founder, Courtney Harper, to Thiel Design Group.
HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past 30 years, Courtney Harper + Partners Architects has established a solid reputation for design quality, and the firm continues to embody the passionate belief that: It's not a project, it's a purpose. Courtney Harper retired in 2021, and Kyle Thiel, AIA, LEED AP BD+C assumed ownership. To reflect the seamless transition of leadership and continued growth, the firm embarked on a refresh of its brand, including a new name to Thiel Design Group to showcase the firm's true self and uniqueness.
Kyle says, "this is exciting for all of us. It is a continuation of our strengths and capabilities, and a springboard for our vision. We believe we have captured the essence of who we are for both our clients and employees. We want our clients who know us as Courtney Harper + Partners Architects to be on the lookout for our new name and brand as we are evolving. Thiel Design Group reflects our growth to everyone who sees us—clients and employees alike—reinforcing that our customer service and design quality remain stronger than ever. Most importantly, we want to thank everyone who is a part of our success and our group."
About Thiel Design Group:
Thiel Design Group (previously Courtney Harper + Partners) has established a 30-year legacy of architecture, interior design, and planning services. The firm focuses on three market sectors: healthcare, higher education, and science and technology. We have a keen ability to focus on people at every stage of the project experience and are well-known for delivering adaptable design and buildable solutions through meticulous preparation, superior documentation, and a streamlined, team-centric methodology. With every engagement, we promise to be the teaming partner you trust the most.
Our attention is on you. We focus on people at every stage of the project experience.
We excel at creative customization. We are determined to find and deliver the best concept options and design solutions for your particular project.
You get the A-team every time. Quality comes from our legacy team who have been working together for decades.
Our resources deliver results. We have the expertise and capacity to achieve all of your project's big expectations, while still keeping an eye on the details.
Highly regarded in the Houston and Texas Gulf Coast region, our group has a passion for architecture and an enthusiasm for our clients that are not only evident, but highly valued. Our clients trust us to develop inspired ideas, engage collaboratively with all team members, and smoothly navigate the construction process. No matter the size, scope, complexity, and budget, you are a priority and deserve our best. For us: It's not a project, it's a purpose.
