Author hopes to take readers on poetic journey that reveals the heart of God
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "They Say Some Clouds Are Silver Lined," by John Francis Wallace III, the author encourages readers to consider the depth of love God has for all people. The book provides impassioned prose with a focus on faith, prayer and hope for anyone seeking biblical guidance.
"Today everyone is looking for answers to the five big philosophies of life: Origin, Identity, Meaning/Purpose, Morality and Destiny," said Wallace. "This book, in poetic form, speaks to the answers."
Whether facing the joys or struggles of life, this collection of poems seeks to soothe the soul with a gentle reminder about God's steadfast love. Readers can enjoy the personal exploration of everyday experiences and relationships, through the view of a man who claims to be touched by God.
"This journey into poetry has amazed me," Wallace said. "It is most often a joint effort between me and Him (God). This book is a peek into that journey, and I hope it will allow readers to see how dearly He loves them."
"They Say Some Clouds Are Silver Lined"
By John Francis Wallace III
ISBN: 978-1664274761 (softcover); ISBN: 978-1664274778 (hardcover); ISBN 978-1664274754 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
John Francis Wallace III is a writer, speaker, poet, ordained minister, and IT consultant who holds a BS in ministerial sciences. He is the father of two adult daughters, Renee and Rachel, and lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, Paula. "They Say Some Clouds Are Silver Lined" is his first collection of poems.
For more about the author or his book, please visit: http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840106-they-say-some-clouds-are-silver-lined.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 480-306-7065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com
SOURCE WestBow Press