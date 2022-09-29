Annual Event to Provide Forum for Leading Minds and Thought Leaders to Share Insights, Exchange Ideas and Solve the Most Pressing Issues Facing the Industry
DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnexFM (formerly PRSM, Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association), the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, announces that, after three years, it is bringing back its Mid-Year Conference. Designed to showcase innovations, solutions and best practices in Multi-Site Retail and Facilities Management, ConnexFM's Mid-Year will be held October 17-19, 2022 at the Irving Convention Center.
The Mid-Year Conference is a multi-day event that provides a forum for muti-site retail and facilities management professionals to exchange ideas as well as help solve the most pressing issues facing the industry. Providing attendees with various interactive educational sessions, the 2022 Mid-Year Conference will equip attendees with best practices and trends on topics such as post-Covid strategies, importance of branding, eCommerce growth, social media, global systems selection & implementation and facilities management strategies (among others). In these dynamic sessions, industry leaders encourage back-and-forth with attendees and share their up-to-the-minute expertise and insight. The event schedule of the Mid-Year Conference can be seen here.
"For nearly three decades, each of our events have earned a reputation for featuring a roster of seasoned & respected retail and facilities management thought leaders," said Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. "And the 2022 Mid-Year Conference is no exception - we are bringing together thought leaders in the retail and FM community with industry leaders to inspire, exchange ideas and strengthen relationships. I can confidently say that the 2022 Mid-Year is a must-attend event – especially when you consider how it will deliver our attendees the ConnexFM competitive advantage."
The 2022 Mid-Year Conference will give attendees multiple opportunities to expand their professional network as well as make lasting connections at a variety of networking opportunities held throughout the event. ConnexFM's interactive sessions and forums promote information exchanges with industry experts and colleagues.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Mid-Year Conference to the ConnexFM's home base of Irving, Texas!" exclaimed Patricia Bacigalupo, ConnexFM Chair. "The Mid-Year is officially back and better than ever – entirely revamped with 100 booths on the exhibition floor, three fascinating keynote speakers, multiple networking competitions and more. I look forward to seeing everyone to discuss challenges, solutions and trends in the Facilities Management Ecosystem at the 2022 Mid-Year Conference."
To register for the event as well as get for more information about ConnexFM's Mid-Year Conference, visit MidYearConnexFM.com.
About the ConnexFM Mid-Year Conference
Back after a three-year hiatus, ConnexFM's Mid-Year Conference is making its return in vibrant Dallas/Fort Worth October 17–19, 2022 as an entirely revamped event, including 100 booths on the exhibition floor, three fascinating keynote speakers, multiple networking competitions and more.
ConnexFM packs the best retail and facilities management education, information and networking into its conferences. For nearly three decades, conferences have offered attendees the perfect blend of networking, education and real-world solutions to issues facing muti-site retail and facilities management professionals. Created by industry experts and senior level practitioners who have firsthand knowledge of the issues and challenges facing the industry, every one of ConnexFM's programs and events are created with attendees and their organizations in mind.
About ConnexFM
ConnexFM is an industry association that serves as the thought leader and authority on Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management. ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.
Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.
ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management.
To learn more about the story of ConnexFM, visit https://www.connexfm.com/Our-Story.
