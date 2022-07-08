Paratransit operator based in Palm Beach, Florida selected for distinguished safety record, passenger focus and positive attitude
DALLAS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that Felecia Lane from Palm Beach, Florida was named the national Katherine McClary Operator of the Year award winner. Established to honor the memory of Katherine McClary, who was tragically killed in a bus accident in 2004, MV's annual award recognizes the safest transit operators at the company. Award recipients are chosen from more than 10,000 MV operators across North America.
Lane has worked in transit as a member of the MV family since 2018. She is currently a paratransit operator supporting Palm Tran in Palm Beach County and has a perfect driving record with no preventable accidents or passenger complaints during her four-year transit career. She is also a "behind-the-wheel" trainer supporting new operator onboarding and certification activities.
Lane was nominated by Hector Fuentes, the MV General Manager who oversees the company's Palm Tran operations. "Felecia is an awesome operator who represents the MV spirit through the safe and reliable customer service that she delivers to her customers, as well as being a team player in training new operators and assisting with special requests," offered Fuentes. "She is known as 'Smiley' by her fellow operators and customers and has stated that her daily goal is to make everyone smile."
Lane regularly volunteers whenever the division or company needs extra help, including driving routes for hurricane evacuations and most recently supporting operator training during the start-up of a new MV division in Houston, Texas.
A formal presentation was held on Thursday, July 7, at MV's local division facility in West Palm Beach, where MV Transportation Chief Executive Officer Tom Egan and Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton Forbes jointly presented Lane with her award. Also attending the event were Lane's MV Transportation colleagues, friends and family members.
"We are extremely proud to recognize Felecia and the exceptional passenger experience she brings to the Palm Beach County community," said Tom Egan. "She personifies the key attributes of safety, customer experience and teamwork which MV was founded on more than 45 years ago."
