A team of attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP won a motion for summary judgement for complete dismissal with prejudice of all claims asserted in a case where the firm represented SC Houston, LLC, an international shipping company.
SHANGHAI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A team of attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP won a motion for summary judgement for complete dismissal with prejudice of all claims asserted in a case where the firm represented SC Houston, LLC, an international shipping company.
The case [Case No. 2019-89188] involved the former president of SC Houston, LLC who claimed breach of contract and promissory estoppel of his employment agreement by failing to provide adequate notice of termination and negotiated pay. Arguments involved complex issues relating to a statute of frauds defense, assumption of a contract, and whether negotiations of the terms of a contract can be legally binding on a negotiating party if they are not reduced to writing.
"Greenberg Traurig's global platform and culture of collaboration allowed us to support a China-based company like SC Houston in a Texas court. We are proud have the capability to work with clients across markets, sectors, and legal disciplines," said George Qi, co-managing shareholder in the firm's Shanghai office and co-chair of the Greenberg Traurig's China Practice.
The Greenberg Traurig team comprised Labor & Employment Shareholder Jordan W. Cowman and Associate Amanda A. Williams in Dallas.
About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP