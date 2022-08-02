K9s4COPs launches its tour of Midwest law enforcement agencies who have been granted a K9 from the Texas-based nonprofit to thank them for all they do and present them with gifts from RTIC.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K9s4COPs launches its tour of Midwest law enforcement agencies who have been granted a K9 from the Texas-based nonprofit. These agencies, along with their K9s and handlers, will be visited by K9s4COPs founder Kristi Schiller, and recognized for their bravery, integrity and enrichment they provide for their communities.
"After a melee of negative press, law enforcement morale is at an all-time K9s4COPs and K9s4KIDs, along with RTIC Outdoors, want to share a "feel good" moment to thank law enforcement agencies for keeping us safe. We can, and we MUST, change the current climate between the community and law enforcement. We want the positive to be louder than the negative and we want to do our part to make change happen," says Schiller.
K9s4COPs will document the tour on their social media platforms so everyone can get an inside look at how they are spreading the "Pawsitivity". They will also kick off the #K9 Karaoke Challenge to get the public and other public safety agencies involved.
"The K9 Karaoke Challenge is inspired by similar carpool karaoke clips that James Corden hosts as he drives around the streets of Los Angeles. Encourage your friends, co-workers or fellow dog lovers to join the fun and submit a video," Schiller says.
The "Pawsitivity" tour, presented by RTIC Outdoors, includes stops at the following: Stillwater Police Department- Oklahoma, Parsons Police Department- Kansas, LaPlata Police Department- Missouri and Dubuque Police Department- Iowa.
K9s4COPs provides trained K9s to public safety agencies and schools. Since 2011, over 265 K9s have been awarded and over 2 billion dollars-worth of contraband has been taken off the streets. Its K9s4KIDs initiative has given 28 school K9s and helps keep over 2 million students safe. A trained K9 can cost $15,000+ depending on their detection skills, and many agencies cannot afford to purchase or replace a K9. Meet them at K9s4COPs.org or on social media @K9s4COPs and @K9s4KIDs.
RTIC is the largest own-brand Direct-to-Consumer provider of high-quality coolers, tumblers, bottles, travel bags, and other products for outdoor enthusiasts. Based in Houston, Texas, RTIC grew into a leading DTC brand for premium coolers and insulated drinkware. Today the company offers a broad portfolio of RTIC-branded products under its "Overbuilt. Not Overpriced." promise.
