ZVRS, Purple Communications Earn Top Score of 100 Percent on Disability Equality Index® for Third Consecutive Year
AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), a leading provider of communication solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community, is pleased to announce that for the third consecutive year it has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" and again earned a top score of 100 percent on the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI).
To view an American Sign Language interpretation of this press release please visit ZP.
The DEI, a joint initiative of leading nonprofit organizations the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, is considered the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace. This year, ZP joins 240 companies out of a total of 415 DEI participants to receive a top score of 100.
"We are very pleased and honored to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work," said Sherri Turpin, CEO of ZP. "At ZP, we believe that ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace is a must mission for every leader and every organization. I am so proud of this DEI recognition – only possible with the passion and unwavering support of our employees -- and ZP remains unequivocally committed each and every day to providing a place where everyone is welcome."
The 2022 DEI measured: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations. The 2022 DEI also included new non-weighted leadership questions about including disability in corporate board diversity criteria.
"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."
"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.
"We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."
About ZVRS and Purple Communications
ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC, are communications solution-makers dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these four areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These four pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. For more information please visit ZP.
About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."
The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: http://www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)
AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: http://www.aapd.com.
About Disability:IN®
Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.
