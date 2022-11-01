The urgent care health provider administers an intravenous therapy to treat dehydration in patients 12 years of age or older after a medical consult, providing a convenient treatment for a common issue.
DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, a locally owned and operated healthcare provider, has rolled out enhancements to their IV therapy to treat dehydration in patients 12 years old and older.
"Many people don't realize they are dehydrated, and if it goes untreated, it can become a more serious problem," said Birken Olson, CommunityMed's CEO. "Our IV treatment option is convenient and can get people help the same day they come into the clinic."
IV therapy is a good tool to treat dehydration from illness, too much sun or strenuous activity, and other situations.
Patients at a CommunityMed clinic are in good hands, being seen and monitored by medical professionals throughout their visit. CommunityMed has recently made updates to include a room specifically for IV therapy with comfortable chairs in each clinic. Unlike an IV bar where anyone can decide they need hydration and it's a simple visit, patients visiting a CommunityMed clinic will be given IV therapy after an evaluation from a medical provider who has determined they would benefit from the therapy. This visit continues in a comfortable setting with licensed medical personnel. Patients would not have to go to another location to receive treatment, like they might with their primary care physician (PCP), since many PCPs do not offer this treatment in their offices.
Dehydration occurs when a person's body loses more fluids than it takes in and can't carry out normal functions. Symptoms include feeling thirsty, dark yellow urine, feeling tired, feeling dizzy or light-headed, confusion and less frequent urination. Dry lips, eyes and mouth can also be signs of dehydration.
Dehydration can happen more easily if a person has severe vomiting or diarrhea, been in the sun for a long period of time, consumed too much alcohol or sweated too much after exercising. People should especially be seen if they've had diarrhea for more than 24 hours, can't keep fluids down or are disoriented.
CommunityMed accepts most major insurance providers, including Medicare and Tricare, as well as cash payments. Patients should always call their insurance provider to verify benefits and determine whether CommunityMed is in-network.
About CommunityMed
CommunityMed Urgent Care, based in Dallas, operates walk-in medical clinics throughout North Texas in smaller towns in the North Texas region. With clinics in Arlington, Cross Roads, Haslet, Heath, Lantana, Mansfield, McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Southlake and Wichita Falls, CommunityMed offers first-class service, top quality care and a hometown spirit. The company has also been named to the Dallas 100 list of fastest-growing private companies by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship for four years running. Visit the company website at CommunityMedCare.com.
