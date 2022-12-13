The annual award recognizes the country's highest-performing SBA business development professionals
PROSPER, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jared W. Johnson, Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer at First Internet Bank of Indiana, was recognized by Coleman Publishing as BDO of the Year for 2022. He and other Coleman award winners were recognized at a BDO of the Year event hosted on October 5-6, 2022 at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel.
Coleman is the leading provider of information and training for small business bankers. Each year, the agency selects top producers in the industry for their stellar service and production. Johnson was selected for the award from hundreds of entries across the country.
"I am honored to be recognized by Coleman with this prestigious award," said Johnson. "Being able to help people achieve their dreams by buying or selling a business is rewarding. And being recognized for doing something I'm passionate about is truly humbling. I'd like to thank Coleman for this award and my clients for putting their trust in me to help them realize their entrepreneurial goals."
Johnson is no stranger to industry accolades. For over 15 years, he has served the small business community through his work at both Fortune 500 companies and community banks. He is widely recognized as one of the most successful and well-known SBA Business Development Officers in the country and has closed over $400,000,000 in SBA loans over his 15+ year career. He currently specializes in business acquisitions and mergers and acquisitions, assisting businesses nationwide with their lending needs.
In addition to his work at First Internet Bank of Indiana, Johnson also has hands-on experience as a business owner, acquiring a middle market manufacturing company and exiting successfully. He is a sought-after speaker at business conferences and also hosts a podcast, "Before You Buy Or Sell A Business," where he shares insider insights with entrepreneurs looking to successfully buy and sell businesses.
To learn more about Jared W. Johnson and get valuable insights on buying or selling a business, visit https://jaredwjohnson.com/.
