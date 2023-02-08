The new ClearBlade and BlackPearl Technology partnership will offer cost-effective, secure, and scalable IoT solutions in a variety of industries that will future-proof current SCADA capabilities.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, the leading Industrial IoT Platform and Edge Computing software company, is proud to announce its partnership with BlackPearl Technology, a world-class designer and manufacturer of innovative electronic products. As a ClearBlade Preferred Partner, BlackPearl will provide their new Interceptor modular hardware line alongside ClearBlade's IoT and Edge AI computing software, to provide expanded capabilities beyond legacy SCADA data limitations.
This partnership offers cost-effective, secure, and scalable IoT solutions, addressing a wide range of customer applications. The Interceptor modular gateway provides a base offering with complementary, modular components to meet the diverse needs of the IoT market. BlackPearl's flexible approach, combined with ClearBlade's ability to address virtually any customer use case, makes this partnership the perfect match for delivering real-time, secure, and scalable IoT solutions.
"We are excited to partner with BlackPearl, combining their world-class hardware technology with ClearBlade's software will be a game-changer for industrial companies," said Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade. "The Interceptor family of Edge devices is perfect for IT/OT integration points in the IoT ecosystem."
BlackPearl VP of Innovation, David Smith, added, "We are excited to partner with ClearBlade to bring our cutting-edge hardware to the table. Together, we can deliver powerful IoT/AI Edge solutions that allow businesses of any size to benefit from reliable and cost-effective monitoring of their assets.
"With this partnership, ClearBlade and BlackPearl aim to provide their customers with a complete and scalable IoT solution, bridging the gap between hardware and software to deliver the next generation of IoT solutions.
About ClearBlade
ClearBlade, Inc., is a privately held Internet of Things (IoT), Edge computing, and AI software company headquartered in Austin, Texas. ClearBlade's award-winning software is connecting millions of assets worldwide, across multiple industries including energy, transportation, and industrial. For more information about ClearBlade, Inc. visit the company's website at http://www.clearblade.com.
About the BlackPearl Group of Companies
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, the BlackPearl group of companies is an exciting assortment of engineering brilliance coupled with manufacturing and client services. They are a state-of-the-art product development company handling product design and development lifecycles from start to finish. Fully staffed with electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers, their team is ready to bring ideas to life. They use the latest technology and innovations to develop reliable solutions that solve problems and improve processes. All design and manufacturing are done in North America. To learn more about the Interceptor product line, go to http://www.interceptor.io. For more information on BlackPearl, visit http://www.blackpearltechnology.com.
