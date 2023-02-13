BP3 Global, Inc. an Austin, Texas-based provider of Intelligent Automation services and solutions, announced today the appointment of Mark Mayo as its Chief Operating Officer.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BP3 Global, an Austin, Texas-based provider of Intelligent Automation services and solutions, announced today the promotion of Mark Mayo to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mayo will lead BP3's solution development and delivery organizations, along with overseeing technology strategy. His focus will be on scaling BP3's capabilities to support enterprises globally in their digital transformation efforts.
Mayo commented, "I'm really excited about this opportunity. We have a fantastic team at BP3 and I am really looking forward to working with them in this expanded role. At its essence, our collective job is about three things: understanding our clients' needs, architecting the right solutions and, most importantly, delighting every client."
Mayo joined BP3 in 2021 and most recently served as Vice President of BP3's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) practice. Prior to that, he has more than 30 years of experience in application development, IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and sourcing advisory consultation at leading firms, including EDS, ISG, Conduent, and transformAI.
"Mark is a natural fit for this position. At BP3, we are obsessed with creating exceptional value for our clients, and throughout Mark's time here and his entire career, he has been successful in forming teams that delight clients. We look forward to Mark helping to ensure that BP3 consistently delivers exceptional client outcomes and to expand BP3's industry leading capabilities in business process modernization, Intelligent Automation technologies and enterprise UX design." - Scott Francis, CEO & co-founder, BP3 Global.
Mayo is the second addition to BP3's C-Suite in the past year. He joins Mike Murphy who was appointed Chief Financial Officer in April 2022. Prior to joining BP3, Murphy served as CFO at Personiv, following a 25 year finance career at companies including Genesys, Alcatel Lucent and Arthur Andersen. Murphy is charged with building the financial infrastructure to support BP3's continued growth.
Said BP3 CEO, Scott Francis, "Global economic trends continue to drive enterprises to embrace Intelligent Automation to improve customer experience, accelerate digital transformation, unlock employee productivity and reduce costs. At BP3, we are responding by expanding our capabilities to support enterprises globally in their digital transformation efforts. We are excited to have Mark and Mike on the team; both are proven leaders who share our obsession with client success."
About BP3 |There's A Faster Way To Do That ®
BP3 gives you faster ways to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive your business. Since our founding in 2007, BP3 Global has focused exclusively on designing and delivering process automation solutions. Our experienced technologists and consultants help design new ways of working - connecting processes, people, and technology to achieve performance breakthroughs.
Every business has broken processes, and unfortunately, addressing those challenges can be time consuming and expensive. It's no secret that many technology projects fail to meet expectations. That is why BP3 does things differently. We have a process-led and design-centric approach, along with deep expertise in the full spectrum of Intelligent Automation technologies. That's why some of the world's most respected brands rely on BP3 and it's why we have a 99% client success rate.
Media Contact
Jim Middleton, BP3 Global, 1 512-831-1780, jmiddleton@bp-3.com
SOURCE BP3 Global