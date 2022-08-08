Cleveland Clinic's Epilepsy Center to provide interpretation services for Stratus' EEG studies
DALLAS and CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus, the country's leading provider of EEG services and solutions, and Cleveland Clinic today announced a three-year agreement for Cleveland Clinic's Epilepsy Center to become the National Reader Group for Stratus. The addition of Cleveland Clinic's reader services to Stratus' EEG testing supports both organizations' goals of improving access to high quality medical care.
Stratus provides inpatient and ambulatory EEG services across 42 states, in both urban and rural communities. A significant number of the studies Stratus conducts are ordered by community neurologists who have not specialized in the reading of EEG data and prefer to have the study interpreted by a specialist. Under the terms of this new agreement, physicians ordering an EEG study through Stratus will have the option for Cleveland Clinic's team of globally recognized epilepsy specialists to interpret the study and provide a professional report to them to aid in diagnosis and treatment. The interpreting physicians will also make themselves available for a peer-to-peer review of the findings with the ordering physician, if needed.
"We are excited about the addition of Cleveland Clinic's clinical interpretation services to Stratus' neurodiagnostic testing offering and it is a reflection of our commitment to provide other communities, providers, and patients access to our epilepsy and neurophysiology expertise," said Imad Najm, MD, Director, Cleveland Clinic's Epilepsy Center. "There are many areas of the country that do not have access to this type of physician expertise. By providing our epilepsy group's services, we can help physicians across the country improve their quality of care."
"Stratus is proud to be able to offer the expertise of Cleveland Clinic's EEG Reader Group to the physicians that utilize our services," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus. "The fundamental goals of each of our organizations are well aligned. We both believe that patients should have access to high quality healthcare no matter where they live, including rural communities. We believe that working together we provide an enhanced level of service to physicians using our solutions, which leads to patients getting a more accurate and timely diagnosis, and as a result, the care they require to lead a better life."
About Stratus
Stratus is the nation's leading provider of EEG solutions and has served more than 98,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders accurately and quickly. Stratus also provides mobile cardiac telemetry to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing. To learn more, visit http://www.stratusneuro.com.
About Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 21 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.
