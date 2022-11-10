Combined Capabilities to Enable Better Care at Home
BOISE, Idaho and DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kno2®, the company leading the future of healthcare communications, and Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, today announced a new joint software integration that will enable healthcare providers easy access to secure patient information, ensuring effective transitions of care. Axxess will leverage Kno2's Communication API to connect and equip its home health, home care, hospice, and palliative care clients with technology for interoperable health data sharing.
Studies have long showed Americans prefer care at home. A recent report by McKinsey & Company found that in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic there is an estimated $265 billion of care services that could shift from hospitals and other traditional care facilities to the home by 2025. The ability to effectively communicate and share critical patient information with all members of the care team, regardless of setting, is foundational for organizational success.
"Moving more care to the home is critical if we want to address some of the most difficult challenges facing our healthcare system, including caring for our country's aging population," said Therasa Bell, co-founder, president, and chief technology officer at Kno2. "Axxess' passion for the home market and providers serving in the home is shared with Kno2's passion to bring information sharing and communication to all aspects of care. Together, we will disrupt and improve the way healthcare is delivered."
"We selected an integration partner whose technology will significantly benefit our clients by extending our capabilities to the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Tim Ingram, executive vice president of interoperability at Axxess. "Kno2's API provides us the most comprehensive yet cost-effective way to embed information-sharing practices into existing workflows, which is the key to driving adoption and usage for our clients."
By seamlessly integrating Kno2's Communication API across its suite of post-acute electronic health record (EHR) systems and workflows, Axxess users will effortlessly exchange clinical data for the patient.
Kno2 is a proud sponsor of the first-ever Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience, known as AGILE, which will be held April 17-19, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. The conference will aim to help the care at home industry anticipate and share solutions that solve challenges, ensure high-quality patient care and help organizations grow. Visit axxess.com/agile to register online and view more details.
