The Dallas, Texas area scores two new patio shade businesses, Security Shutter & Screens & their sister company, Southern Shade Solutions! Joining the ranks of many thriving businesses on Hwy. 82, just North of Dallas/Fort Worth.
DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These two Dallas/Fort Worth area companies together strive hard to produce high quality outdoor living products. While Security Shutter & Screens focuses on security shutters & screens for commercial and residential properties, Southern Shade Solutions is your backyard & commercial grade one stop shop. The company a top supplier of professionally-installed outdoor screening, from motorized, stationary, a combination of both, pergolas, awnings, lifestyle garage screens, patio furniture, outdoor heaters & much more. All products are custom made to blend seamlessly with your home's décor we have solutions for doors, windows or large openings, patios and porches.
In Texas, everyone wants to spend time outside on the patio or porch, but the sun's heat and glare can make it too uncomfortable to be enjoyable. Adding a few simple outdoor shades or a cover to your patio, porch or other outdoor space make it much more pleasant while being aesthetically beautiful at the same time.
Rory & Kristy Wassenaar are Cooke County residents, residing in Valley View, TX. They are the proud owners of Security Shutter & Screens. Together the family oriented business has thrived over the last 6 years in Valley View. They welcome you to stop by and see their new location in Gainesville, Texas. "We invite the community to stop in and look around at our showroom @ 606 W. Hwy. 82 in Gainesville, TX. We will have our showroom set up with our Dallas security screens and patio shade products, and our team will be available for questions and sharing about who we are and what matters to us. Come and see what our outdoor living showcase has to offer you!"
