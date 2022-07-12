BP3 Global, Inc. an Austin, Texas-based provider of intelligent automation services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Nipun Sharma to its executive leadership team as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BP3 Global, Inc. an Austin, Texas-based provider of intelligent automation services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Nipun Sharma to its executive leadership team as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sharma will lead overall sales strategy, business development, and strategic partnerships. Sharma will be charged with continuing BP3's rapid growth in process automation and intelligent automation.
Sharma has more than 20 years of experience leading sales, business development, and global account management initiatives at leading tech businesses, spanning products, services, and SaaS, with a heavy focus on disruptive strategies that help accelerate rapid international growth. He has a deep and far-ranging international profile, having lived and worked in Singapore, Nordics, the US, and India. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Scott Francis, Sharma will play an essential role at the intersection of marketing and sales to generate new growth opportunities and oversee the corporate go-to-market strategy to drive organic growth for the organization.
"We found Nipun to be a strategic thinker who understands our market, and who has great international experience - critical for our international growth strategy", remarked Scott Francis, CEO of BP3 Global. "We are in the business of creating value for our clients, and Nipun's whole career has been focused on creating massive differentiated value for his clients."
Prior to joining BP3, Sharma worked at UiPath (A leading RPA software company) for four years in various roles, starting with leading global industry practices, managing large GSIs (channel business) and, global expansion of key strategic accounts. Before joining UiPath, he was the Director of Intelligent Automation at Accenture/Avanade, where he managed strategy, sales, delivery, and product portfolio for the Americas South Central business. He also led the go-to-market alignment with key partners across the intelligent automation ecosystem. Sharma was also a client partner of Infosys and had been serving the banking and financial services industry for many years, helping significant clients reshape their businesses through digital transformation.
About BP3 Global
BP3 gives people faster ways to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive your business, with clients across a number of industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing telecommunications, hospitality, and travel. We have achieved an unprecedented 99% success rate, bringing more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up to every project. It is how and why some of the world's more respected brands— such as Charter Communications, Keller Williams, and Eli Lilly — rely on BP3. BP3 is a leader in Forrester's Q3 2020 Wave of Digital Process Automation Service Providers and has recently won partner of the year honors from Automation Anywhere and Camunda. For more information, please visit bp-3.com
