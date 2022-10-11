Aaron Davis and Julie Elkins will bring years of industry experience to expand the rapidly growing lifestyle services provider
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spruce, the leading lifestyle service provider, is continuing its hiring momentum and expanding its sales team with two new hires. Aaron Davis will join the team as the Regional Sales Director for the West Coast market and Julie Elkins will join as the new Senior Regional Sales Director for the Southern market.
Both Aaron and Julie bring years of industry experience to Spruce. Over the last seven years, Aaron has helped build market share for a variety of products in the multifamily space. His previous roles include serving as a Regional Account Executive with Zumper and as a Senior Account Manager for Zillow.
Julie brings over 20 years of experience to Spruce. She has served as an Executive Director for a local & state apartment association, the Marketing & Training Director for a leading property management company, and held several roles within supplier partner companies. She was previously the National Sales Director with Fetch, an apartment package amenity solution. Calling Alabama home, she serves on the board of the Alabama and Greater Birmingham Apartment Association where she is a Delegate to National Apartment Association & Secretary of the National Suppliers Council.
"We're in a crucial period of growth and expansion and both Aaron and Julie will help us reach more communities across the country,'' said Jeff Duerstock, Head of Sales at Spruce. "Aaron and Julie have the deep experience our company needs to serve our residents and we're thrilled to have them on the team."
With the addition of Aaron and Julie, Spruce is hitting key growth milestones on the heels of its Series B fundraising, and is now serving over 2,500 multifamily communities across the country.
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Housekeeping, Chores, Pet Care, and Laundry to residents at more than 2,500 select multifamily communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has almost 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
