HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes Jamie Rose as a shareholder in its Austin office and Sheryl Dacso as senior counsel in its Houston office. Rose joins in the Litigation Practice and Dacso in the Health Care & FDA Practice.
"Nearly 20 years ago, Greenberg Traurig established a presence in Texas and focused on delivering superior client service and providing top quality legal counsel to help clients achieve their objectives. With the growing legal market in Texas, Greenberg Traurig remains committed to the growth of our three Texas offices. The recent additions to the Austin, Dallas, and Houston offices, including Jamie and Sheryl, were done strategically and in industry areas most critical in the state," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman.
"We are delighted to welcome these excellent attorneys to Greenberg Traurig in Texas. Jamie and Sheryl fit the firm's culture of superior client service, collegiality, and teamwork. Their integrity, dedication to client success, and engagement in the legal profession make each of them an asset to Greenberg Traurig," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, the firm's Regional Operating Shareholder for Texas. "Each of us in the firm look forward to working with Jamie and Sheryl and know that they will make tremendous contributions to clients, the firm, and the legal and broader community."
"Greenberg Traurig's client-centric approach encompasses a culture of collaboration and dedication to the community which aligns with my personal values. Its world class litigation practice will allow me to best serve clients with needs across the country," Rose said.
"The firm's vast legal talent and global platform sets it apart from other firms and will best meet the needs of our clients who are facing increasing complex challenges in the health care sector. I look forward to working with the robust team in Texas and around the country," Dacso said.
As a member of the Litigation Practice, Rose will join a growing Texas team that includes the recent hires of three litigation shareholders in the Dallas office: Christina M. Carroll, G. Michael Gruber, and Brian E. Mason. Dacso will be a prominent member of the Health Care & FDA Practice in Houston, which includes shareholders Charles C. Dunham, IV and Adam H. Laughton. Laughton and Dacso previously worked together at Seyfarth Shaw LLP.
Rose represents companies and individuals in complex business and commercial disputes in both state and federal court. With more than two decades of experience, she represents prominent plaintiffs and defendants across industries in high-stakes matters involving business torts, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder derivative claims, contested estate and trust proceedings, and civil appeals.
Dacso represents health care organizations, hospitals, and physicians on health care compliance, regulations, and transactions, including physician practice mergers, acquisitions, and business ventures as well as digital health and telemedicine. A Texas Board Certified Health Law Lawyer with more than three decades of experience, her practice includes the representation of nonprofit organizations such as federally qualified health centers, certified nonprofit health corporations, medical education foundations, and research organizations. She often advises on joint ventures involving exempt and non-exempt organizations and addresses issues associated with governance and regulatory compliance.
The firm's three offices in Texas have recently added strategic hires in various core practice areas and will soon be announcing further key additions. Recent additions include shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Steven E. Bartz (Corporate), Denis Braham (Real Estate), Christina M. Carroll (Litigation), G. Michael Gruber (Litigation), Adam H. Laughton (Health Care & FDA), Vernon L. Lewis (White Collar Defense & Special Investigations), Brian E. Mason (Litigation), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); and, as of counsels, Richard A. Crow (Real Estate), Martye Kendrick (Public Finance & Infrastructure), and Jennifer S. Kukla (Real Estate).
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
