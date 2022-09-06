A one-stop, global provider of backup and recovery services to discuss security implications of AI and ML at TechConnect Live
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberFortress, a global provider of managed data backups built to prevent business disruption through rapid recovery, today announced its CEO, Brad Piatt will speak at TechConnect Live. Slated for September 13 in Dublin, the show is Ireland's largest business and technology exhibition, attracting more than 5,000 owners, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, technologists and executives.
Formerly Jungle Disk, Piatt recently rebranded his company as CyberFortress, creating a one-stop outlet for backup and recovery services with the acquisitions of KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync. The synergy of the combined offerings enables CyberFortress to deliver a level of security and recovery speed unique to the industry. It also allows customers to shift a complex, critical function to credentialed specialists. CyberFortress covers all of a company's data protection needs, no matter its size, and recovery can take as little as 15 minutes.
TechConnect Live provides a marketplace and forum for a range of small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), which account for 99.8% of all active businesses in Ireland. With a similar focus on SMEs, CyberFortress' CEO will discuss "Security Implications from the Rise of the Machines." The talk will illustrate how bad actors use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for even greater advantage and what companies can do in defense.
"Cyberattacks are at an all-time high and now hackers are using AI and ML to do even more damage," said Piatt. "With the ever increasing use of smart machines, companies face greater vulnerability and risk. It's important to understand the threat landscape, to know the tactics of adversaries, and as I'll discuss, take measures to ensure your company data is protected and quickly recoverable."
Piatt is a career technologist with decades of experience from hands-on R&D to executive leadership and board oversight. Previously, he was CEO and Chairman of Jungle Disk, created by a management-led carve-out he orchestrated at Rackspace, where he oversaw a 300-person SaaS business with a $150M+ annual revenue. Piatt also worked on the Corporate Development & Strategy team as M&A lead, chaired the Intellectual Property Committee and helped create OpenStack, a primary project in one of the world's most successful open-source software communities.
For more information on CyberFortress, please visit https://cyberfortress.com.
About CyberFortress
CyberFortress is a global company that makes it simple to fully backup and rapidly recover all lost or stolen data to prevent damage and disruption to organizations of all sizes. Data is stored in secure, geo-redundant facilities, and our suite of solutions enables our data recovery specialists to create a custom, comprehensive solution for each customer. Whenever a customer needs data recovery, they receive live, personalized support from a credentialed specialist, every hour of every day of the year.
CyberFortress is based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit https://cyberfortress.com/
