Drivers who want to buy the new 2023 Hyundai PALISADE this year can buy the same at the Greg May Hyundai dealership.
WACO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sport Utility Vehicle buyers in and around the Waco area in Texas planning to visit nearby Hyundai dealerships to explore the all-new 2023 Hyundai PALISADE can now happily do so at the Greg May Hyundai dealership. The new 2023 PALISADE is impressively designed from the exterior to the interior. It is packed with a range of advanced technology and safety upgrades, making the vehicle safe and perfect for families.
Interested buyers can look at the 2023 Hyundai PALISADE when they visit the dealership and can also take the SUV for a spin. Proper test drives give drivers the natural feel behind the vehicle's wheel. They can also experience how the vehicle performs in reality. With a powerful 6-Cylinder V6 engine and numerous performance features that offer high-end power and performance, the 2023 PALISADE can conquer roads and dominate rugged off-road terrains. The vehicle offers an impressive fuel mileage efficiency of about 19/27 mpg on city/highways.
Please visit the gregmayhyundai.com website to learn about the numerous vehicle offers, coupons and services available at the Greg May Hyundai dealership. For detailed information on the muscular and mighty 2023 Hyundai PALISADE, visit the dealership team at Greg May Hyundai, 1501 West Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712 or speak with them at 254-280-0910.
