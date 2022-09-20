Ranked First for Gender and Many Auto Segments, Performance Marketing Leader Scored Among the Highest in More than a Dozen Key Attributes for Data Quality
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data-driven performance marketing leader Stirista today announced that its OMNA Identity Graph platform garnered top performance in a variety of data segments including grabbing the top spot for the gender and car-related attributes in the Q2 2022 Truthset Truthscore Index Release.
"As nearly 40 percent of gender targeting budgets is misspent and more than three-quarters of age segments are inaccurate, it is incredibly important for marketers to ensure they have the highest data quality before embarking on any campaign," said Stirista SVP of Data Strategy Blaine Britten. "We are fanatics when it comes to the accuracy, quality and consistency of our data, and marketers, brands and agencies have come to rely on us as the foundation of their data-driven customer engagement strategies."
Stirista's data was scored by Truthset against a cohort of other leading data providers, and has consistently earned top ranks in more than a dozen attribute segment categories including:
- Age+gender – In addition to earning the top spot for gender, Stirista captured the #3 ranking for combined age and gender category for the third quarter in a row.
- Auto – Stirista ranked first in nearly every car-related attribute segment including car owner, car manufacturer and luxury vs standard car.
- Home and Pet – Continuing its demonstrated strength in these segments, Stirista over-indexed in all pet-related and several home-related attributes including home owner and home renter.
"Consumer and business identity and attribute data is constantly evolving and marketers need to be able to trust the accuracy and validity of that data to ensure the highest performance for each campaign," said Chip Russo, President, Truthset. "Stirista continues to demonstrate proven dedication in ensuring the highest levels of quality including for critical foundational segments such as gender and age."
Truthset, the first company to measure the accuracy of record-level consumer data, scores datasets across critical demographic attributes and their quarterly assessments are independent, agnostic and transparent. Truthset's scoring can be used by marketers to analyze and improve targeting data, and measure their campaigns, before, during and after activation.
ABOUT TRUTHSET
Truthset is a data intelligence company focused on verifying the accuracy of record-level consumer data and measuring campaign performance beyond age and gender. Truthset helps companies build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. For more information, please visit truthset.io.
ABOUT STIRISTA
Stirista is a data-driven performance marketer that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
