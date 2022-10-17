Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, a division of one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, PenFed Realty - with more than 2,000 REALTORS® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume - is pleased to welcome Dana Gaswirth to its Plano, Texas office.
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, a division of one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, PenFed Realty - with more than 2,000 REALTORS® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume - is pleased to welcome Dana Gaswirth to its Plano, Texas office.
"When I think about a professional that represents what we do best at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, I think of a REALTOR® like Dana Gaswirth, who leads first with client-centered service," shared Jennifer Redman, Vice President of Sales for the firm's Plano and Frisco offices. "Dana has built an enviable real estate career in the DFW market and we are honored to partner with Dana to provide the resources to expand and grow her business."
A native to North Dallas, Dana has extensive experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth luxury residential real estate market while offering million-dollar service at any price point. "I made the move to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas because of their reputation, industry-recognition and the unparalleled marketing and support," said Gaswirth.
Dana has a strong partnership with top-performing agent Jennie Block, who also joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas in October. "Together, Jennie and I deliver customized marketing plans and complimentary design consultations to achieve the highest possible price for our clients in record time. We're excited to continue our partnership together at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas," expressed Dana.
Dana lives in Preston Hollow with her husband, their three children and Lulu their Cavapoo. Dana can be reached at dana.gaswirth@weknowtx.com and 214-289-3262.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas (http://www.weknowtx.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of just under $2.2 billion. A branch of PenFed Realty which is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and nearly 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Media Contact
Michael McCray, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, 469.530.4336, michael@penfedtexas.com
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas