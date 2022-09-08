vMOX extends its international managed mobility services to more than 110 countries and 250 carriers for clients operating in Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vMOX, a global provider of managed mobility services (MMS), announced today that it has further expanded its managed mobility services to meet the needs of U.S.-based multinational enterprises for centralized management, visibility and localized expertise across countries and continents. With this expansion, vMOX has added capabilities and extended reach to more than 110 countries and 250 carriers around the world.
"From handling multiple carriers, languages and currencies to ensuring compliance with local tax laws and regulations, global mobility management can be overwhelming for many teams," said vMOX President and CEO David Gardner. "It's complicated even more by the explosion of mobile devices and types and growing expectations from users. Finding adequate support and strategies can be difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. That's where vMOX comes in. We make global mobility management simple."
vMOX offers comprehensive enterprise mobility management with support from strategic partners in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Clients can leverage computer-driven automation, local system integrations and high-touch managed services inside a single solution for proactive mobility optimization and management at scale. Including:
- Centralized visibility and reporting of all carriers, devices, users and spend around the world through the vMOX OnePortal platform.
- Expert guidance and administration of critical mobility expense and lifecycle tasks, from ordering and provisioning to cost optimization and invoice and contract compliance.
- Localized solutions adapted to the requirements of individual countries, their cultures, languages, taxes and surcharges, time zones and regulations.
- A shared, consistent user experience across departments, business units and geographies.
In addition, vMOX enables enterprises to comply with data protection requirements like GDPR and protect against cyberattacks by adhering to the most stringent standard for information security management as an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified vendor.
Over the last twelve years, the vMOX client base has grown to include well-known brands in energy, finance, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, retail, and technology — many of which sell, hire, and invest overseas. To better support clients, partners and sales, the company continues to make significant investments toward growth in these international regions. This announcement marks yet another milestone in vMOX's journey – a strategic effort to ensure the company remains relevant, globally competitive, and healthy.
"We've always been dedicated to building high-quality mobility solutions that meet the urgent and growing needs of midsize and enterprise companies. By expanding into new geographies, our channel partners, and their clients, can solve one of the biggest challenges facing multinational corporations," said vMOX Vice President Mike Saxby.
For more information about vMOX's international mobility management solutions, visit vmox.com/international or set up a product demo at vmox.com/request-a-demo.
About vMOX
vMOX is a global managed mobility services (MMS) provider that enables enterprises to Declare Mobile Victory® over complex IT challenges. We automate, innovate, and optimize throughout the entire device lifecycle, so you can achieve greater outcomes with less expense, effort, risk, and waste. Advanced software, specialized integrations and intelligent automation are complemented by expert services and support in a single solution. It's a win for every enterprise. To learn more, visit vmox.com and follow vMOX on LinkedIn.
