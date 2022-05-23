Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (SMSDC) is hosting this event to help minority-owned businesses find corporate customers.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMSDC is hosting its Premier Face Time Expo on June 16, 2022. This event is targeted at minority businesses, corporations, community partners, and state organizations. It aims to connect minority enterprises with the corporate sector to explore opportunities for supplying their products on a larger scale. Interested parties can learn more and register via the event site.
During the expo, corporations looking for procurement opportunities can find suppliers among the exhibitors there. There will also be ample networking opportunities at this virtual trade show for all these companies to discuss opportunities and share relevant industry information through robust networking, matchmaking, connection, and development programs.
The theme for this event is 'New Chapters in Supplier Diversity'. Therefore, the discussions will be centred around how world events have changed supplier diversity over the past few years. These discussions will include a Buyers Breakfast Roundtable led by SMSDC's corporate members.
Karen Box, SMSDC President and CEO, stated, "The SMSDC's expo will als recognize the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council's 50th anniversary. On this monumental occasion, The Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council is pleased to extend their sincerest congratulations to the NMSDC team for 50 years of impressive accomplishments. They continue to inspire us to achieve new heights in ensuring representation and economic equity for minority businesses. We look forward to inspiring minority-owned businesses for another 50 years with NSMDC's new President & CEO, Ying McGuire."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "Virtual events are an excellent opportunity for businesses which don't have the resources to have a widespread physical presence. We are glad that organizations like the SMSDC are using our platform to help minority businesses make their mark and get the representation they deserve."
The SMSDC Premier Face Time Virtual Expo will take place on the 16th of June, 2022. Interested businesses can register and be part of this event online.
About SMSDC
The SMSDC is focused on certifying, developing, connecting and advocating for minority enterprises in its network. These businesses represent almost one third of US businesses, but do not have a proportional level of representation and opportunities. So, the SMSDC links these enterprises with relevant corporate partners for expanded opportunities.
About vFairs
vFairs is a physical, virtual and hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs, & much more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
