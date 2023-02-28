CloudNine increases eDiscovery review capacity to meet demand, providing faster data ingestion and indexing to customers.
HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, eDiscovery technology leader CloudNine announced enhancements to their CloudNine Review solution in response to the number of customers added in 2022, and increased customer demand in Q1 2023. Sparked by the move to remote work and rise in use of collaboration tools and mobile phones for communication, eDiscovery professionals are now dealing with increased data volumes from email documents and modern data types, like Slack, WhatsApp, WeChat messages, texts, and GPS. To meet this demand from its growing customer base, CloudNine increased ingestion and indexing capacity for CloudNine Review by 4x. Said VP, Products, CloudNine, Brian Kelley, "Our customers are dealing with growing data amounts and types of every day, and at the same time are having to speed up and scale their workload due to larger workloads and, for some, shrinking teams. Creating efficiencies tied to data ingestion and indexing time, critical steps of the review process, helps to boost review team performance in these challenging times."
"We rely on CloudNine Review to streamline our discovery and investigation processes and are pleased that they are adding capacity to meet our needs in the future. We see the growth in collaboration and other kinds of modern data only increasing year over year. Having an eDiscovery partner like CloudNine, which is continually improving its products, is critical to our team's success," said Brown & Connery, LLP.
About CloudNine:
Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review SaaS-based eDiscovery platform with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine simplifies the legal process and provides complete confidence in your data. We build seamless and frictionless solutions that put power behind your data and eliminate unnecessary stress. CloudNine has been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer. CloudNine also publishes the eDiscovery Daily blog, a popular, trusted source for legal industry information. For more information, email info@cloudnine.com.
For more information contact:
Catherine Ostheimer
Media Contact
Catherine Ostheimer, CloudNine, 1 2039219700, Costheimer@cloudnine.com
SOURCE CloudNine