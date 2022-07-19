SEI and First Rate extend their partnership that offers wealth management organizations a best-in-class investment performance and client reporting solution.
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate, a leading provider of wealth management solutions to the financial services marketplace, and SEI, a state-of-the-art provider of technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry, today extended their longstanding strategic partnership that offers wealth management organizations a best-in-class investment performance and client reporting solution.
"We are excited and honored to extend our relationship with SEI for the next three years. Our history together is a testament to the success of the value we collectively bring in serving SEI's clients. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this relationship and look forward to providing the solutions and innovation that will help SEI and their clients thrive," said First Rate President Craig Wietz.
SEI and First Rate have a 20-year history in which they have worked together to deliver performance solutions that today support one hundred SEI clients globally.
"We are proud of the longstanding strategic partnership SEI has with First Rate," said Rob Wrzesniewski, head of Global Solutions for SEI Private Banking. "As technology evolves, SEI strives to be at the forefront of change, harnessing the opportunities we can bring our clients to enable their long-term success. First Rate has proven to be a great strategic partner in helping us deliver on this promise, and we look forward to continuing our work together for years to come."
ABOUT FIRST RATE
First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It's technology as it should be.
First Rate's flexible and intelligent solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry. Through data aggregation, performance calculation, compelling client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their business by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.
ABOUT SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect all parts of the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets.
