Movies Plus has been permanently banned from multiple social media platforms just for trying to advertise their first Original Series "Q Sent Me" The Untold Story of January 6th and the QShaman.
PITTSBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Movies Plus revealed that after trying to advertise their first Original Series, "Q Sent Me", their company accounts on multiple major social media platforms have been banned from advertising ever again. The move comes as a surprise to the freedom of speech focused streaming platform, as they thought with the recent changes in the social media landscape, social media platforms would be a favorable place for companies, like Movies Plus, to advertise.
Movies Plus CEO Cory Tucek said, "The series 'Q Sent Me' makes no judgements on the topic of January 6th, and it simply documents the most prominent figure from that day. We thought social media platforms were beginning to respect the 1st Amendment again, but to have our account permanently banned from advertising, means that freedom of speech on social media doesn't apply to everyone equally."
The series "Q Sent Me" follows Jacob Chansley (aka Jake Angeli), the QShaman, before and after January 6th. The show contains the only sit down interviews Jacob gave surrounding the events that took place at the Capitol. According to Tucek, "The series has no partisan angle, it is simply an interview with Chansley recounting the events of January 6th. Other platforms have released documentaries surrounding the events of January 6th, and they appear to have not been censored like we have been."
Movies Plus has contacted the social media platforms multiple times asking for details of what specifically caused the ban. The platforms have yet to give any details.
The trailer they believe caused the ban can be seen on their website, http://www.mymoviesplus.com/q-sent-me. Although "Q Sent Me" has plenty of political undertones, Movies Plus supports the voices of all filmmakers from every walk of life. Their motto even says, "No commercials, no censorship, no agenda."
About Movies Plus: Movies Plus, LLC is a streaming platform that supports freedom of speech, independent filmmakers, and traditional Hollywood content. Their goal is to bring storytelling back to its original purpose and simply entertain the audience.
