DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, recently announced a multi-year partnership with Cloud 9 Sports to become the exclusive technology provider for online stores.
"Our companies share a common belief that the buying experience for custom apparel and sports equipment should be simple for everyone involved," OMG President Matt Kaplan shared. "This partnership is an extension of that belief and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing purpose-built technology for team dealers to grow sales online. OMG has roots in the sporting goods space, so we're excited about continuing to grow with Cloud 9 Sports, a top dealer in the Northwest."
Cloud 9 Sports is a team dealer founded by two coaches who knew there was a better way to provide custom branded apparel, team uniforms, and sports equipment to groups. The strategic partnership gives Cloud 9 a single platform to power online sales for all their team and corporate customers. Sales reps will also participate in OMG University, a tailored on-site training program, and work with a dedicated Client Success Manager to develop strategy and maximize sales.
Representatives from Cloud 9 Sports remarked on their relationship with OMG, commenting:
"Our partnership with OMG has allowed us to consistently grow our direct-to-consumer sales online and we're excited to continue to partner together," said Scott Hassmann of Cloud 9 Sports, an OMG client since 2016. "As we look to provide our customers with the best buying experiences, there's no one better in the industry to partner with than OMG to help us accomplish this goal."
"Jim White, Scott Hassmann and I built Cloud 9 Sports based on relationships. One of our key relationships and growth levers has been OMG. They've made a positive impact on our business and the industry. We are looking forward to the continued success of our partnership," shared Roger DeBoer, Co-Owner of Cloud 9 Sports.
OMG has powered online stores for Cloud 9 Sports since 2016.
For more information on OMG's sleek, retail-like online store solution, visit http://www.ordermygear.com.
About Cloud 9 Sports
Founded in 1999, Cloud 9 Sports is an innovative sports apparel company that provides schools, sports teams, and businesses with high quality uniforms, spirit wear, and apparel at an affordable rate. Learn more at https://www.c9sports.com/.
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $2 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com
