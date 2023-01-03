Newline Engage Cloud joins the Google for Education Partner Program
ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive touch displays and collaboration solutions, announced today that its new whiteboarding software platform, Newline Engage Cloud, has joined the Google for Education Partner Program as a Service Partner.
The Google for Education Partner Program was designed to enable partners to sell, service, and innovate by leveraging the Google Cloud platform and products. With over 10 years of experience in the education technology sector, Newline's collaboration with Google for Education is well suited. Newline is also excited about what being a Service Partner means for leveraging the Newline Engage Cloud software with Google Cloud to keep delivering collaboration solutions for users and schools.
"Being a Service Partner lets us innovate even further in the classroom and with collaboration software. It's great because staff and students can focus on what really matters: learning. It's only going to lead to more success stories for Newline and Google," said Ty Hall, Newline's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Newline Engage Cloud is an online, interactive whiteboard that empowers teachers with the tools needed to conduct remote, hybrid and in-person instructional sessions. Newline Engage Cloud integrates smoothly with the Google for Education ecosystem including apps like Google Classroom, Google Drive, and more to manage student and teacher communication.
Newline Engage Cloud is available now at https://www.newline-engage.com/
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.
