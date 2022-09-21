Thriviti today announced its new partnership with DealHub. This partnership will enable Thriviti to promote DealHub CPQ and CLM solutions, and offer DealHub customers Thriviti advisory, implementation, and management services.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thriviti today announced its new partnership with DealHub. This partnership will enable Thriviti to promote DealHub CPQ and CLM solutions, and offer DealHub customers Thriviti advisory, implementation, and management services.
DealHub offers a unified lead-to-cash solution. Its consolidated platform shortens sales processes, prevents revenue leakage, and drives results. With DealHub, sales professionals can quickly and easily generate accurate quotes using guided selling playbooks, and provide a clear and transparent customer experience through the digital DealRoom, a centralized hub for all deal-related assets and communications.
"As DealHub customers, we were blown away by the software and the team. Once we implemented DealHub and saw our sellers embrace it, my partner and I knew we wanted to promote the DealHub mission," says Scott Thomas, Partner at Thriviti. "The solution we implemented created fans across teams in legal, finance, and sales."
"We love working with the team at Thriviti. As early adopters of our products, they know first-hand the value it can create for organizations," says Omer Fuchs, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at DealHub. "We see great potential in this partnership and the positive impact it will generate for Thriviti and DealHub customers alike."
Under this agreement:
- Thriviti will promote DealHub software and services
- Thriviti will provide implementation services to DealHub customers
- Thriviti will advise and support DealHub clients in managing the software
About Thriviti: Thriviti, founded by Ryan McDermott and Scott Thomas, is a Revenue Operations-focused advisory and services firm. We offer design and implementation services for DealHub software and Order Management on popular CRM platforms like Salesforce and Hubspot. Our Revenue Operations advisory services help companies identify and resolve constraints, prioritize improvement projects and document business requirements from a broad set of stakeholders so that your projects deliver real, valuable change. For more information, visit thriviti.com or follow Thriviti on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About DealHub.io: DealHub offers the most complete and connected CPQ solution for sales organizations. Our low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM and Subscription Management stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate spot-on quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and sign off bigger deals. Using a DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.
Press Contact: Scott Thomas, Partner
512-402-2498
Media Contact
Scott Thomas, Thriviti, 1 512-402-2498, scott+pr@thriviti.com
SOURCE Thriviti