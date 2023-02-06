San Antonio, TX Hotel Qubed Living, located at 4621 Rittiman Road, San Antonio, TX 78218, is proud to announce the launch of its new flexible long-term stay options, specifically designed to meet the needs of construction workers. The hotel is committed to providing affordable and accessible business related staying options for professionals in the construction industry who are in need of long-term stays.
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio, TX Hotel Qubed Living, located at 4621 Rittiman Road, San Antonio, TX 78218, is proud to announce the launch of its new flexible long-term stay options, specifically designed to meet the needs of construction workers. The hotel is committed to providing affordable and accessible business related staying options for professionals in the construction industry who are in need of long-term stays.
The construction industry is a vital part of the economy, and it is essential for the workers in this field to have suitable housing options while they are on the job. However, finding such housing options can be a challenging task. Many construction workers have to face the dilemma of either living in substandard or overpriced housing or having to travel long distances to their work sites. Qubed Living aims to solve this problem by providing comfortable and affordable accomodation options that cater to the unique needs of construction workers.
"We understand the unique challenges that construction workers face when it comes to finding suitable accommodations," said the General Manager of Qubed Living. "That's why we've designed our long-term stay options to be as flexible and accommodating as possible, making it easy for construction workers to find a comfortable and affordable place to call home while they're working in the area."
Qubed Living's new long-term stay options include:
No credit or background check required for extended stays: One of the biggest hurdles that construction workers face when it comes to finding long-term housing is the credit check requirement. Many hotels and apartments require a credit check before allowing a tenant to move in. This can be a significant problem for construction workers who may not have a good credit score or background report.
Discounted rates for stays of 30 days or longer: Construction workers who are on long-term projects can now save money on their housing costs by booking a room at Qubed Living. The hotel offers discounted rates for stays of 30 days or longer, making it more affordable for construction workers
Fully furnished apartments with all the amenities of a home: Qubed Living's long-term stay options come with fully furnished apartments that have all the amenities of a home. This includes a fully equipped kitchen, comfortable living room, and bedrooms that have comfortable beds and linens. This allows construction workers to have a comfortable and familiar living space during their long-term stay.
24/7 customer support and maintenance service: Construction workers have demanding schedules and may not have the time to deal with maintenance issues or other problems that may arise. Qubed Living offers 24/7 customer support and maintenance service, ensuring that any issues are quickly and efficiently resolved. This allows construction workers to have a stress-free stay and focus on their work.
So What Are Some Benefits Of Staying At Qubed Living?
Free high-speed internet and cable TV:
Construction workers need to stay connected with their families and friends, and also need to be able to access information related to their work. Qubed Living offers free high-speed internet and cable TV, allowing construction workers to stay connected and stay informed while they are on the job.
Swimming pool access
Qubed Living, a hotel located in San Antonio, is proud to announce the addition of a new swimming pool to its list of on-site amenities. The hotel's swimming pool is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day of work. Construction workers and other travelers can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool to cool off during the hot summer months and to stay active.
The hotel's pool is also an ideal spot for a quick workout or to enjoy a relaxing time with friends or family. Whether you're looking to relax and soak up the sun or to get in a quick swim, the hotel's pool provides the perfect opportunity to do so.
- Access to nearby restaurants.
Qubed Living is located just minutes from the city's major construction sites and offers easy access to public transportation. The hotel's staff is friendly and welcoming, and they are always available to help guests with anything they need.
For more information about Qubed Living's long-term stay options, please visit our website or contact us at 210-653-6325 or by email at reservations@qubedliving.com
Nearby Attractions Include:
In addition to its convenient location near major construction sites, Qubed Living is also situated in close proximity to many of San Antonio's top tourist attractions. Guests staying at the hotel can easily visit the Alamo, one of the most iconic historical sites in Texas, as well as take a stroll down the River Walk, a picturesque network of walkways along the San Antonio River.
Other popular nearby attractions include:
The San Antonio Missions: a UNESCO World Heritage site comprising of five 18th-century Spanish frontier missions, including the Alamo.
The San Antonio Botanical Garden: a peaceful oasis featuring over 38 acres of beautiful gardens and exhibits, including a Japanese Garden and Rose Garden.
The San Antonio Zoo: home to over 750 species from around the world, including African elephants, gorillas, and lions.
The McNay Art Museum: the first modern art museum in Texas, featuring works by artists such as Monet, Cézanne, and Picasso.
The Tower of the Americas: an observation tower offering panoramic views of the city from its 750-foot-high observation deck.
Qubed Living is the perfect base for exploring all that San Antonio has to offer. With its comfortable and affordable long-term stay options, construction workers and other travelers can easily take advantage of all the city has to offer while still having a comfortable and convenient place to call home.
Media Contact
Heath Wruble, Qubed Living, 1 210-653-6325, contact@qubedliving.com
SOURCE Qubed Living