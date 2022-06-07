The Talent Intelligence Platform replacing traditional Applicant Tracking Systems and Recruiting CRMs has exciting new capabilities
AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software introduced a new Loxo Source™. Loxo Source™ now offers customers access to the industry's largest talent pool of diversity candidates, Github engineers (73 million+), and ultra-precise proprietary location search. The new release also includes an AI-driven identity verification and data merging system and access to industry specific talent search engines for hard-to-find candidates.
Loxo Source™ combines premium data from commercial partnerships with hundreds of industry-specific public data sets as well as the social web. Loxo applies sophisticated machine learning systems to consolidate data into a centralized identity verification solution, providing customers with access to over 750 million people in a single source of truth.
The Talent Intelligence Platform is a horizontally integrated suite of data-driven and AI-powered products that manages the full recruitment life cycle. While each of the products are available individually or accessed through their API, Loxo's products are designed to work together. The suite of solutions offers the easiest and most efficient recruiting workflow. This translates to performance and cost advantages for Loxo's customers over any traditional ATS or CRM in the marketplace.
The updates released by Loxo in the first quarter of 2022 exemplify how committed Loxo is to setting the vision for the Talent Intelligence Platform category and earning a reputation for both innovation as well as world-class quality across every customer touch point and product they offer.
"Loxo is becoming a truly magical and revolutionary recruiting platform. This update to Loxo Source™ includes many breakthrough innovations that will provide customers with access to a global people search engine of 750 million people, with phones and emails included, natively built-in to our category leading Recruiting CRM and ATS," said Matt Chambers, Loxo's CEO and cofounder.
This update to Loxo Source™ will help Loxo customers access and get in touch with hard to find candidates in any industry sector faster and easier, while eliminating the necessity to have to pay for any additional sourcing, candidate engagement and contact information finding tools.
Other highlights to the new Loxo Source™ include:
- Major data quality improvements
- Data that is now continuously being updated on a daily/weekly/monthly basis across 100+ data sources
- Ultra-precise proprietary location zip radius search
- Responses are returned 20x faster with greater accuracy
- Industry specific talent search engines
- Github and Engineering/Technology
- Healthcare Physicians and Nursing
- Insurance Brokers and Representatives
- Life Sciences and Biotech
- Research papers and patents
- Security Clearance
- Diversity DE&I Filters (Diversity Candidate profiles)
- Asian
- Female
- Hispanic
- Black
- Veteran
- Loxo AI™ powered smart filters: Company Ranking
- Loxo AI™ powered smart filters: University Ranking
Loxo has been breaking ground in the Talent Acquisition space for years, but they've brought to market several products that will, in time, change the way sourcers, recruiters, and TA professionals approach their entire workflow; from sourcing, gathering contact information, candidate outreach, and the collection and storage of data," said Mike "Batman" Cohen, CEO of Wayne Technologies.
About Loxo
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. Loxo is a horizontally integrated suite of data-driven and AI-powered products designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform. The platform includes a talent graph of over 750 million people, with contact information including verified mobile phone, personal and work emails. The instant AI sourcing, ranking and matching, and multi-channel outbound recruiting solution makes identifying, engaging and hiring the very best possible talent easier than ever before. More than 4,200 Executive Search, RPO, professional recruitment and talent acquisition teams across the globe are using Loxo to become hiring machines. Learn more at https://loxo.co/
